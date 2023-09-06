Stanley Cup to be on display Sept. 15 at Dollar Loan Center

Golden Knights fans who have waited for a glimpse of the Stanley Cup will get their chance during next week’s rookie camp tournament.

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone holds the Stanley Cup as he celebrates with fans during a parade to mark the team's Stanley Cup win, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Knights will have the Cup on display at the Dollar Loan Center from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Sept. 15 before their 7 p.m. game against the Anaheim Ducks. Tickets are available at AXS.com.

The Knights won the first championship in franchise history by defeating the Florida Panthers in five games, clinching the title June 13 at T-Mobile Arena. The Cup has since taken a summer tour all over the globe visiting players, coaches and staff members. It wrapped up its player visits Saturday after going to four countries, seven Canadian provinces and 10 U.S. states.

