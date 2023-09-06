89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Stanley Cup to be on display Sept. 15 at Dollar Loan Center

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2023 - 11:20 am
 
Updated September 6, 2023 - 11:38 am
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone holds the Stanley Cup as he celebrates with fans during a par ...
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone holds the Stanley Cup as he celebrates with fans during a parade to mark the team's Stanley Cup win, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights fans who have waited for a glimpse of the Stanley Cup will get their chance during next week’s rookie camp tournament.

The Knights will have the Cup on display at the Dollar Loan Center from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Sept. 15 before their 7 p.m. game against the Anaheim Ducks. Tickets are available at AXS.com.

The Knights won the first championship in franchise history by defeating the Florida Panthers in five games, clinching the title June 13 at T-Mobile Arena. The Cup has since taken a summer tour all over the globe visiting players, coaches and staff members. It wrapped up its player visits Saturday after going to four countries, seven Canadian provinces and 10 U.S. states.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account
Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account
2
2 booted from Vegas flight after complaining about vomit-covered seats, woman says
2 booted from Vegas flight after complaining about vomit-covered seats, woman says
3
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
4
Who’s responsible for vehicle damage caused by dump truck debris?
Who’s responsible for vehicle damage caused by dump truck debris?
5
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
Knights new local TV home to air Stanley Cup Final replays
Knights new local TV home to air Stanley Cup Final replays
Knights captain says he broke wrist during Stanley Cup Final
Knights captain says he broke wrist during Stanley Cup Final
Poker World Championship to feature record $40M guarantee
Poker World Championship to feature record $40M guarantee
Knights captain helps out local charity through popular show
Knights captain helps out local charity through popular show
Which Knights games will be on national TV next season?
Which Knights games will be on national TV next season?
LVCVA to spend $2.25M to sponsor in-season NBA tourney
LVCVA to spend $2.25M to sponsor in-season NBA tourney