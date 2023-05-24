Stars captain suspended 2 games for cross-check against Knights

Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn, right, is escorted by officials as Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) and Stars' Ryan Suter (20) watch during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. Benn was issued a cross-checking penalty and a game misconduct. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS — The Dallas Stars will have to start their comeback attempt in the Western Conference Final without their captain.

Jamie Benn was suspended two games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday, meaning he’ll be out for Thursday’s Game 4 with the Stars down 3-0 to the Golden Knights. He also would miss a Game 5 Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Benn was given a major penalty and a game misconduct for cross-checking Knights captain Mark Stone 1:53 into his team’s 4-0 Game 3 loss Tuesday. The two players got tangled up, and Benn cross-checked Stone in the neck area while the latter was laying on the ice.

“I think I just need to be more responsible with my body and my stick,” Benn said Wednesday morning before his hearing to decide his punishment. “Put my team in a tough situation. It’s pretty unfortunate.”

Stone said he was “surprised” by the play, given it came on his first shift of the game.

He’s been a frequent target for opponents after returning from his second back surgery in nine months in time for the playoffs. Stone did credit the officials for making the right call on the play. The Knights scored on the subsequent power play to take a 2-0 lead.

“Not going to sit here and say I loved it,” Stone said. “We got a big goal from it, got a ton of momentum for our team. I didn’t love what transpired but it got handled the right way. We stuck together as a team and now the focus is Game 4.”

Benn has run afoul of the NHL Department of Player Safety before. He was fined twice in 2022 for high-sticking and tripping. He also cross-checked Detroit captain Dylan Larkin in the neck April 20, 2021. Larkin didn’t play in the Red Wings’ eight remaining regular-season games.

The Stars followed Benn’s lead Tuesday and didn’t play a disciplined brand of hockey the rest of the night. They gave the Knights six power plays in a 4-0 loss. Center Max Domi was fined $5,000 Wednesday morning — the maximum am0unt under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement — for slashing Stone with 1:51 left in the game.

“We knew they were going to try to change the momentum a little bit,” center Nicolas Roy said. “It’s part of the series. We just wanted to play our game. I think we did a good job of that. Don’t be involved in that stuff.”

Stars issue apology

The Stars issued an apology to the Knights and the NHL for the actions of some of their fans at American Airlines Center during Game 3.

Fans hurled objects on the ice with 21.6 seconds left in the second period after Domi was given three penalties on one play. Officials had to halt the game and send both teams to their locker rooms early. Knights goaltender Adin Hill was also hit with popcorn when he came out for the third.

“Their actions were unacceptable and put the safety of the players and fans at risk,” Stars president and CEO Brad Alberts said in a statement Wednesday morning. “We take pride in providing the best experience for everyone who enters our arena. The actions of these individuals certainly do not reflect our great city, organization and loyal fan base.”

Injury updates

Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said left wing Brett Howden was getting looked at Wednesday after leaving Game 3 with a lower-body injury.

Cassidy didn’t say whether Howden will play Thursday or not. The 25-year-old has six points in 14 games this postseason and scored the overtime winner in Game 1 against Dallas.

Also, Stars coach Pete DeBoer said right wing Evgenii Dadonov is doubtful for Game 4 with a lower-body injury. Dadonov, who played for the Knights last season, was hurt in the first period of Game 3. He has 10 points in 16 playoff games.

