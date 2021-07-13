TV analyst no longer part of Golden Knights broadcasts

Mike McKenna will not return to the Golden Knights’ TV broadcast team next season, the studio analyst announced Tuesday on his Twitter account.

Vegas Golden Knights pregame show host Daren Millard, left, and lead analyst Mike McKenna, right, before the show begins on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. The show is filmed at City National Arena. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

In this Nov. 3, 2006, file photo, Las Vegas Wranglers goalie Mike McKenna stops a shot from a Victoria Salmon Kings player during their ECHL hockey game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. (Isaac Brekken/las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mike McKenna will not return to the Golden Knights’ TV broadcast team next season, the studio analyst announced Tuesday on his Twitter account.

McKenna spent two seasons with the organization after he retired from playing in 2019. The former goaltender did not reveal his plans.

He declined to comment further on his departure.

Sadly, I will not be returning to the @GoldenKnights broadcast next @NHL season. I am forever grateful to the VGK for believing in me and providing the opportunity to learn and grow in my new career. I already miss the #VegasBorn fans. You have set the bar high. Thank you 💛 — Mike McKenna (@MikeMcKenna56) July 13, 2021

“I am forever grateful to the VGK for believing in me and providing the opportunity to learn and grow in my new career,” McKenna wrote. “I already miss the #VegasBorn fans. You have set the bar high.”

McKenna, 38, was hired in 2019 as part of sweeping changes to the Knights’ broadcast team. He served as a studio analyst for the Knights’ pregame, intermission and postgame shows on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and appeared on the team’s radio and social media platforms in various capacities.

He also did TV work as the color analyst for the Silver Knights of the American Hockey League.

McKenna started his playing career with the Las Vegas Wranglers of the ECHL in 2005 and appeared in 35 games for seven NHL organizations. He spent the majority of his 14 pro seasons in the AHL and occasionally filled in as the Knights’ emergency goaltender at practice during the 2019-20 season.

The job with the Knights was McKenna’s first after his playing days ended. His locker room tales, along with his quirky sense of humor and modern, analytical view of the game, were staples during TV broadcasts alongside studio host Daren Millard.

The Knights did not announce McKenna’s replacement, and a team spokesperson did not respond to a message requesting a statement on the change.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.