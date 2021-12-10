Watch Marc-Andre Fleury win his 500th NHL game — VIDEO

Former Golden Knights star goalie Marc-Andre Fleury recorded his 500th NHL career win in the Chicago Blackhawks’ road victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

It’s no secret that former Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

He added to that resume Thursday night about 50 miles from his hometown.

Fleury recorded his 500th NHL career win in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 2-0 road victory over the Montreal Canadiens. He made 27 saves.

Fleury was born in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, a small town outside of Montreal.

“It was really special. I really thought people in Montreal hated me after all these years of getting yelled at or booed,” Fleury said. “I never play my best games here. It’s always a rough night in Montreal.

“To finally get a win, the 500th win, with my friends and family in the arena and with the fans’ reception, it’s heartwarming. It’s great to be able to achieve this in Montreal.”

Fleury, last season’s Vezina Trophy winner with the Knights, is the third goalie to reach that milestone, behind Martin Brodeur (691) and Patrick Roy (551).

“For me, Patrick and Martin are the best,” Fleury said. “That’s what’s fun about hockey. I have fun and all, but the feeling of getting a win, that’s what I’m looking for. For me the 500 was important, trying to beat Patrick isn’t as important.”

Fleury is 8-10 with a .913 save percentage this season after being traded by the Golden Knights to Chicago in the offseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.