Winter Classic showed how ‘hockey’s booming’ in Las Vegas, Seattle

The Winter Classic was a celebration of the NHL’s two newest franchises — the Golden Knights and Kraken — who have helped hockey expand its reach into new markets.

The Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights play during the third period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. The Kraken won 3-0. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights play during the third period of an NHL Winter Classic hockey game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

People dressed as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus walk towards a rowboat in the outfield during the second period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

A general view of T-Mobile Park before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights play during the second period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. The Kraken won 3-0. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) talks with center Paul Cotter (43) as they line up during introductions before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Space Needle stands in the distance during the second period of an NHL Winter Classic hockey game between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Children play on a miniature rink before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game between the against the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) leads center Nicolas Roy (10) to the ice for warmups before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

SEATTLE — The announced crowd of 47,313 ended Monday’s game at T-Mobile Park on its feet, applauding and chanting goaltender Joey Daccord’s name while Nirvana’s “Lithium” blared in the background.

It was an energetic end to an impressive atmosphere at the Winter Classic.

Fans were excited from the start after rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot performed “Jump on It” while introducing the Seattle Kraken. There were fireworks and people dressed as Pikes Place Fish Market workers tossing fake fish in the air.

It was a spectacular scene. And one that would be difficult to imagine taking place with any other teams.

The Kraken and Golden Knights have pushed the NHL in new and exciting directions since becoming the league’s latest expansion franchises. Monday’s Winter Classic — which Seattle won 3-0 — was a celebration of that, and the inroads the sport has made in new parts of the U.S.

“I think (the game is) even bigger off the ice,” NHL Network analyst Mike Rupp said. “Both teams, both franchises and their cities, hockey’s booming in both of them.”

It’s no secret the Knights have been one of the NHL’s most successful franchises on and off the ice since their inception in 2017.

They’ve won one Stanley Cup and been to two finals. They play to above-capacity crowds at T-Mobile Arena, and their award-winning in-game presentation has set a standard across the league.

The Knights have also helped their sport grow in a place it wasn’t popular before. There were 1,382 registered hockey players in Nevada during the 2016-17 season, according to USA Hockey.

That number grew to 4,975 in the organization’s latest report for 2022-23. There’s been a surge in youth hockey participation as kids grow up watching the Knights and wanting to emulate their success.

Having the team participate in the marquee event of the NHL regular season, even despite a loss, can only help.

“I just think that when you can have different franchises and different matchups be showcased, it’s important for the growth of the game,” TNT commentator Eddie Olczyk said. “It’s a great weekend and a great celebration of the game.”

Seattle is experiencing similar hockey growth since joining the league in 2021.

The Kraken haven’t been as successful on the ice, outside of their run to the second round of the playoffs last season. They’re 88-91-23.

But that hasn’t stopped hockey’s popularity from taking off.

The number of registered players in Washington has gone from 6,793 in 2020-21 to 11,876 in 2022-23, according to USA Hockey.

That hasn’t gone unnoticed by Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar, whose junior team was the Western Hockey League’s Seattle Thunderbirds.

“It’s awesome to see how much hockey has grown in this city and in the state,” said Kolesar, who brought his old billet family to the game. “I think it’s going to keep getting bigger and bigger.”

That success is one reason the NHL gave its two newest franchises a huge showcase Monday.

They’ve shown what happens when fresh blood shakes up the sport. That continued with an impressive display in front of a national TV audience in the Winter Classic.

The NHL hopes it’s only the beginning for two clubs that have captivated and captured new audiences for the league in a short amount of time.

“It’s really cool how it’s grown,” NHL Network analyst Brian Boyle said. “Just what’s happened in Vegas and then bringing it here to this part of our country (in Seattle), if they have success, it grows the game. More kids are going to play. I love this game. I want more people to play it, and I think this is a great way to put it on display.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.