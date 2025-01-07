Women’s golf tour coming to Las Vegas for first time in 2025

The Epson Tour, the LPGA Tour’s developmental circuit, will play a 72-hole event May 1-4 at Spanish Trail Country Club.

Celine Boutier of France tees off on the 13th hole during the second day of round-robin play in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Nelly Korda films a video for her fans during the T-Mobile Match Play championship match at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday, April 7, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The men’s professional tours may be abandoning Las Vegas, but the women are embracing Southern Nevada.

The Epson Tour, the LPGA Tour’s developmental circuit that has produced dozens of stars through the years, is coming to Las Vegas for the first time in 2025.

The Reliance Matrix Championship will take place May 1-4 at Spanish Trail Country Club and offer a $250,000 purse.

It will be the first leg of a three-tournament West Coast swing, to be followed by events in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Hurricane, Utah.

“We are thrilled to have Las Vegas and the spectacular Spanish Trail Country Club as an official stop on the 2025 and 2026 Epson Tour schedules,” said Jody Brothers, the tour’s chief business and operating officer. “I’m certain (our athletes) will put on a great show for the fans, particularly any young or aspiring golfers who come out to experience and support the next generation of LPGA superstars.”

The Epson Tour — previously known as the Futures Tour and Symetra Tour — is in its 45th year of developing professional golfers for the LPGA and has an impressive list of alumni. Over the past decade, major championship winners Nelly Korda, Celine Boutier, Lilia Vu, Hannah Green and Patty Tavatanakit all played their way onto the LPGA Tour through the Epson Tour. Dozens of other LPGA Tour winners have also used the Epson Tour as a launching pad.

A total of 207 players have earned promotions from the Epson Tour to the LPGA Tour since 1999, a list topped by Hall of Famer Lorena Ochoa in 2002.

The Reliance Matrix Championship will be played one month after the LPGA’s own tournament in Las Vegas. The T-Mobile Match Play will take place April 2-6 at Shadow Creek. Korda is the reigning champion.

Those events are in contrast to the men’s tours, with both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf pulling out of Las Vegas in 2025. The PGA Tour event is leaving after 41 years, while LIV Golf is not returning after its one appearance in February 2024.

Chip shots

*Nevada ranks 30th for average handicaps among players who posted scores under United States Golf Association guidelines in 2024. Data released by the USGA shows Nevada golfers with a 14.8 average handicap. Mississippi and Arkansas are first at 10.7, while Alaska trails at 16.7. The rankings come with many caveats, starting with the fact that most golfers are not USGA members and do not post scores when they play. The numbers only reflect USGA members, a group that generally includes better and more dedicated players.

*Golf Summerlin will host a pair of short-game clinics at Palm Valley with PGA teaching professional Clif Vanetti. Clinics, limited to 12 people, will be held Jan. 10 and 24 starting at 10 a.m. Cost is $179 and includes a custom-fitted wedge from Cleveland Golf. Details: 702-254-7010.

*Red Rock Country Club is hosting a fundraiser for the Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association on Jan. 27. The 10 a.m. shotgun start on the Arnold Palmer private course includes lunch, with spots available for $160. Details: e.givesmart.com/events/Gu6/

*Legacy Golf Club has launched a ladies league for all levels of play that meets Mondays at 8 a.m. Details: 702-476-0090.

*Las Vegas Golf Club will host its 2025 Polar Bear Scramble on Jan. 19 with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Cost is $150 for each two-person team. Details: 702-646-3003.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.