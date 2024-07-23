International rugby leagues to play at Allegiant Stadium in 2025

Multiple international rugby leagues will converge at Allegiant Stadium next year for Rugby League Las Vegas. The inaugural event took place in March at Allegiant.

A four-game schedule will take place March 1 featuring teams from the National Rugby League out of Australia; the Super League, the top level of the British rugby system; and women’s national rugby league teams.

Here’s the schedule:

— Wigan vs. Warrington, Super League, 1:30 p.m.

— Canaberra Raiders vs. New Zeland Warriors, NRL, 4.

— Australia Jillaroos vs. England Lionesses, women’s league, 6.

— Penrith Panthers vs. Cronulla-Suther Sharks, NRL, 8:30.

“Las Vegas 2025 will be a bigger, bolder and better festival of rugby league,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said in a statement.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday through Ticketmaster.

The inaugural rugby event, which took place in March at Allegiant Stadium, featured a doubleheader of NRL games that kicked off a five-year deal at Allegiant Stadium.

The event drew 31,927 fans, according to Las Vegas Stadium Authority data. Of those attendees, 74 percent were from out of town, with the game the main reason for travel for 93 percent. The NRL estimated that more than 14,000 made the trip from Australia to Las Vegas for the first-ever league games played in the United States.

“The National Rugby League’s inaugural games in Las Vegas in 2024 were a resounding success, and we are excited for the league to return in 2025.” Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said in a statement. “Vegas was built for events with a global draw, and this quadruple-header showcasing the top men’s and women’s teams from two continents will give fans not only an unforgettable day of world-class rugby in a world-class stadium, but also the opportunity to experience our vast portfolio of entertainment, restaurants and attractions.”

The LVCVA entered into a four-year sponsorship deal with the NRL tied to hosting the games annually at Allegiant Stadium through 2028.

