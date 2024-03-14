Knights preview: Forward returns for division clash in Calgary

The Golden Knights will get one of their forwards back in the lineup as they attempt to win their third straight game Thursday against Calgary.

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) passes the puck down the ice to attempt an assist while Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) pressures him and goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) follows the action during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The past two wins have not been perfect for the Golden Knights. But they were wins.

The consecutive victories have restored the Knights’ good vibes. They’ve also come in different forms. The Knights withstood a third-period comeback from the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday before rallying from down two themselves to beat the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

The Knights will try for their third straight win when they play the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday. They haven’t won three in a row since Jan. 15-20.

“I liked our comeback the other night. We showed resiliency,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Stayed in the game, found a way to win.”

Cassidy would like to see the Knights continue to respond to adversity to wrap up this two-game road trip.

The team allowed three straight third-period goals to the Kraken on Tuesday to fall behind 4-2. While the Knights did respond, the game shouldn’t have gotten away from them like it did.

“When we make a mistake, which every team does, put out fires,” Cassidy said. “We did a better job of that as the game went on.”

The Knights won’t be lacking for motivation Thursday.

Defenseman Noah Hanifin will return to Calgary for the first time since the Knights acquired him in a trade. The Knights sent two draft picks and defenseman Daniil Miromanov to the Flames in the deal, as well as a fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Flyers for salary retention.

Hanifin has two assists in three games with the Knights while skating on the top pair with defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

“It’s a unique feeling, for sure,” Hanifin said. “Being here, playing here last week with the team I was a part of for six years, it’s a unique situation, but I’m excited to be here.”

Fourth-line left wing William Carrier is also expected to return to the lineup after missing two months due to an upper-body injury that required surgery.

The 29-year-old forward has seven points in 33 games this season. He last played Jan. 4 in a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Carrier will skate with his usual linemates in center Nic Roy and right wing Keegan Kolesar.

“It was one of those (injuries) that take a long time to recover,” Carrier said. “I feel 100 percent and ready to go.”

Cassidy did not say who will come out of the lineup, but left wing Paul Cotter is expected to be the healthy scratch. Left wing Pavel Dorofeyev has scored in consecutive games since returning from an upper-body injury Saturday against the Red Wings.

The Knights can put the Flames’ playoff hopes in jeopardy with a win.

Calgary is 10 points behind the Knights for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with 17 games remaining. Carrier said a fast start will be key.

“It’d be good if we start playing with a lead and play like we used to play,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.