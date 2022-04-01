70°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Sports

Men’s world curling championships to begin at Orleans

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2022 - 8:11 pm
 
Team Sweden hoists its trophy after defeating Canada in the World Men's Curling Championship at ...
Team Sweden hoists its trophy after defeating Canada in the World Men's Curling Championship at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Elite teams representing 13 countries will compete in the LGT World Men’s Curling Championships at Orleans Arena beginning Saturday.

The finals are April 10.

The Orleans last hosted the event in 2018. This will be ninth time the world championships have been in the U.S. since 1970.

Participating teams are Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, Korea, Netherlands, Norway, Scotland, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States.

Sweden is the reigning world men’s champion after winning its third consecutive championship at the 2021 meet in Calgary, Alberta. The Swedes won the first world title in their current three-championship run at Orleans Arena in 2018.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Woman arrested, accused of trying to suffocate newborn
Woman arrested, accused of trying to suffocate newborn
2
Country superstar announces Las Vegas residency
Country superstar announces Las Vegas residency
3
Cortez Masto says she’ll vote to confirm Jackson
Cortez Masto says she’ll vote to confirm Jackson
4
Las Vegas becoming ‘BTS City’ during 2 weeks of events
Las Vegas becoming ‘BTS City’ during 2 weeks of events
5
Two Caesars Rewards members hit jackpots totaling over $1M
Two Caesars Rewards members hit jackpots totaling over $1M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Billie Eilish performs at the downtown stage during the first day of the Life is Beautiful fest ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

From shows by Billie Eilish and Amy Schumer to the Aviators’ season opener, check out this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

Artist rendering showing what the Formula One's Las Vegas Gran Prix race will look like when it ...
Las Vegas Formula One race route focuses on central Strip
By / RJ

The Las Vegas Grand Prix’s circuit will mainly have drivers racing on Las Vegas Boulevard at night between Spring Mountain Road and Harmon Avenue, with a portion of the course including Koval Road to the east of the Strip.