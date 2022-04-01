Men’s world curling championships to begin at Orleans

Sweden is the reigning world men’s champion after winning its third consecutive championship at the 2021 meet in Calgary, Alberta.

Team Sweden hoists its trophy after defeating Canada in the World Men's Curling Championship at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Elite teams representing 13 countries will compete in the LGT World Men’s Curling Championships at Orleans Arena beginning Saturday.

The finals are April 10.

The Orleans last hosted the event in 2018. This will be ninth time the world championships have been in the U.S. since 1970.

Participating teams are Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, Korea, Netherlands, Norway, Scotland, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States.

Sweden is the reigning world men’s champion after winning its third consecutive championship at the 2021 meet in Calgary, Alberta. The Swedes won the first world title in their current three-championship run at Orleans Arena in 2018.

