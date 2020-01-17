UFC star Conor McGregor wants to fight at Allegiant Stadium

The Irishman, who returns to action Saturday at UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena, said he “would love to be the first combatant to fight in that arena.”

Conor McGregor speaks during media day at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, ahead of UFC 246, slated for Jan. 18. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UFC star Conor McGregor will return to the cage Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. But he’s thinking about another venue for a future fight.

McGregor was asked about a promotional poster leaked online this week, supposedly by Manny Pacquiao’s camp, featuring McGregor and Pacquiao with a completed Allegiant Stadium in the background.

There was no date displayed.

McGregor excitedly asked reporters during the UFC 246 media day scrum interview Thursday at the UFC Apex facility when the stadium was scheduled to be completed.

When told this summer, he said, “I would love to be the first combatant to fight in that arena.”

McGregor said he’s open to that idea of boxing Pacquiao, but he didn’t dismiss the possibility of a rematch against Floyd Mayweather.

“What a fight that would be against Manny,” McGregor said. “A small powerful southpaw.

“We’d have to figure out the weight and those types of things, but certainly that interests me.”

McGregor was knocked out by Mayweather in the 10th round of his boxing debut in 2017 at T-Mobile Arena. The former two-division UFC champion has often said, including Thursday, that he thinks he could win a boxing world title.

McGregor will face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 on Saturday.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.