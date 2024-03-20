77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
MMA UFC

UFC will pay $335M to settle antitrust lawsuits

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2024 - 4:03 pm
 
UFC president Dana White answers a question at a news conference following the UFC 285 fight ca ...
UFC president Dana White answers a question at a news conference following the UFC 285 fight card at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UFC’s parent company agreed to a $335 million settlement tied to two antitrust lawsuits filed against the Las Vegas-based MMA organization.

The settlement comes after mediation regarding lawsuits filed from 2014 to 2021 against the UFC by former fighters alleging their pay was suppressed, according to a March 13 8-K filing by UFC’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement to settle all claims asserted in both the (Cung) Le and (Kajan) Johnson class action lawsuits, bringing litigation to a close and benefiting all parties,” the UFC said in a statement. “The final terms of the settlement will be submitted to the court for approval.”

UFC was acquired by Endeavor Group Holdings in 2021, which in 2023 merged the UFC with the WWE to form sports and entertainment group TKO Holdings.

The settlement will be paid out in installments over an agreed upon time frame that will be determined and submitted to the court for approval. TKO anticipates the settlement money will be tax deductible, the 8-K filing said.

“We are pleased with the settlement and will disclose more when we file with the Court in 45 to 60 days,” the Mixed Martial Arts Fighters Association said in a post to social media platform X.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Student absenteeism rates improving, but above pre-pandemic levels
Student absenteeism rates improving, but above pre-pandemic levels
Stocks hit record highs after Fed forecasts interest rate cuts
Stocks hit record highs after Fed forecasts interest rate cuts
Pedestrian killed, driver faces DUI charges in east valley collision
Pedestrian killed, driver faces DUI charges in east valley collision
3 areas Golden Knights must improve to earn NHL playoff spot
3 areas Golden Knights must improve to earn NHL playoff spot
Metro officer pleads guilty to stalking DA’s daughter
Metro officer pleads guilty to stalking DA’s daughter
Police: Driver sped 40 mph above speed limit before fatal crash
Police: Driver sped 40 mph above speed limit before fatal crash