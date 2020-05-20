UFC’s Dana White says May 30 Woodley-Burns fight ‘a go’ in Las Vegas

Dana White told the Review-Journal in a text message early Wednesday the organization will proceed with a fight card at its Apex Facility with no fans.

Tyron Woodley reacts after his fight against Kamaru Usman in the welterweight title bout during UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UFC president Dana White told the Review-Journal early Wednesday the organization will hold a May 30 event at its Apex Facility in southwest Las Vegas.

“We are a go on the 30th,” White said in a text message around 12:30 a.m.

Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is set to headline the card in his first fight since losing the belt in March 2019 fight to Kamaru Usman. Woodley will face Gilbert Burns.

The fights will be held without fans.

White had said last week he hoped to get the date approved by the state of Nevada, but would move the event to Arizona if necessary.

The Nevada Athletic Commission suspended all combat sports events in an emergency meeting on March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that order is still in place.

As of early Tuesday evening, there had been no decision yet from the NAC on the UFC’s attempt to hold the fight card in Las Vegas. The NAC works under the authority of Gov. Steve Sisolak, who has not made any formal announcement regarding a timeline for the potential return of fanless professional sports.

Several other states have already given the green light, including Arizona and Florida, where the UFC held three televised events over an eight-day period in an empty Jacksonville arena between May 9 and May 16.

A request for comment from Sisolak’s office late Tuesday has not yet been returned.

White has raved about the health and safety protocols the organization put in place for the three events in Florida, where fighters, cornerpeople and staffers were tested before entering a host hotel.

A fighter and his two cornermen tested positive for coronavirus before the first event and were removed from the premises.

White said the UFC got better at the procedures for each of the three events and added last week their home facility would provide the safest environment for all involved.

“It makes more sense with what’s going on for us to be doing the events at our own arena,” he said in Jacksonville. “It will be a lot safer for my employees, the fighters, everyone. I hope to have fights there this month.”

It appears he is set to get his wish.

UFC 250, featuring a women’s featherweight title bout between Felicia Spencer and champion Amanda Nunes is also likely to take place at the same facility on June 6 should the NAC give the formal go-ahead for the the organization to resume operations in Nevada.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.