Don’t have a ticket to F1? Here’s what you need to know about accessing Strip

Security will be tight and in some areas visitors will need a ticket or hospitality reservation.

A sign notifies motorists about paving for Formula One on Las Vegas Boulevard in April 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bridge for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is under construction at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, as seen on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Locals who want to be on the Strip and check out the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix fanfare next week should be prepared to get there early.

Road closures around the race circuit begin at 5 p.m. daily Thursday through Saturday, according to public road closure maps from the race’s website. A “hot track” procedure, when the public roads are closed for event activity, will close inbound lanes first to allow outbound traffic to filter out of the race zone.

For locals coming from the west valley or I-15, note those road closures include ramp closures at Spring Mountain and Flamingo roads. Reduced lanes leading up to the closures will direct traffic away from the race area.

With arterial roads that cross Las Vegas Boulevard expected to be heavily congested as the closures begin, an interested F1 gawker should get down to the Strip in the afternoon.

Still, some resorts and malls along Las Vegas Boulevard may have parking garage access — most often for a hefty premium — before 5 p.m. Drivers will have access to Sammy Davis Jr. Drive behind Fashion Show, Treasure Island and The Mirage.

“The island,” or hotels within the circuit, include The Venetian and Palazzo, Harrah’s, The Linq, the Flamingo, the Cromwell, Horseshoe, Paris and Planet Hollywood. Note that many properties surrounding the race, including the island, will have security requiring proof of an event, hotel, restaurant or other kind reservation.

Given the level of control directly surrounding the track, locals may want to rideshare or park further away from the center Strip and walk or take the Las Vegas Monorail toward the action. Still note you may be directed away from resorts without hospitality reservations.

Don Voss, vice president of hotel sales and marketing at Treasure Island, said locals who want to see what the fuss is about are best off going on the practice day, Thursday.

“Thursday, generally speaking, the F1 events are definitely more relaxed and kind of more flexible in terms of people not being restricted from everywhere,” Voss said.

Most importantly for any interested, but ticket-averse, local is to have realistic expectations, Voss said. Get there early to avoid the worst of the road closures, know where to park, and realize that getting close to the Strip without an event ticket or hospitality reservation of some kind is unlikely — but you will be able to hear the action.

“Myself, I wasn’t working the event, I might want to come down and check it out too (but) with the understanding that I can’t just come down here and not have a plan,” he said. “The expectation would be I’m gonna come down here, I’m probably going to hear (the race) in the background. I’m not gonna really be able to see it other ways, other than watching it on the TV.”

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.