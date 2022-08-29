F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket presale registration website launched

A website launched Monday giving fans the ability to get to the front of the line for tickets for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Artist rendering showing what the Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix race will look like when it takes place in November 2023. (Formula One)

Fans interested in the ticket pre-registration can do so on the race’s website, which will give them access to a presale event slated for October. Race officials expect the demand to outpace the 100,000-plus official spectator capacity for the November 2023 race.

“A ticket to the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the hottest ticket in global sport next year,” Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1 said in a statement. “Taking over the sports and entertainment capital of the world for almost an entire week is going to be a game changer for Formula 1 and has the potential to set the benchmark for all global sports and entertainment events in the future. Fans won’t want to miss it.”

The exact date has yet to be released for the November 2023 race, that will see cars reaching speeds of up to 212 mph. Drivers will race 50 laps at night in-and-around the Las Vegas Strip on a course that features three main straights and 17 corners.

Drivers will pass several notable properties in the Resort Corridor including the Bellagio, Caesars Palace, Wynn and Encore resorts, Venetian and Palazzo resorts and the MSG Sphere.

The race is contracted to take place for three years beginning next year, but all involved hope to make the race the marquee U.S. F1 race.

Fans signing up for the ticket pre-registration will be asked to donate $7.77 to the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation. The donations will be used in part to provide one million free meals to the local Las Vegas community.

Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm noted race organizers are working with Three Square Food Bank and The Just One Project to ensure the race’s impact is felt outside of the $1 billion indirect economic impact the event weekend is expected to generate.

“We are in Las Vegas for the long term and look forward to contributing to the community in many ways over the coming years. One million free meals is just the beginning,” Wilm said in a statement.

