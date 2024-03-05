F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket sale date revealed

Tickets to the 2024 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix will range between $150 and $35,000, race officials announced.

Tickets to the 2024 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix will range between $150 and $35,000, race officials announced Tuesday.

The race will boast 7,000 new general admission tickets across three fan zones.

The new standing-room-only Flamingo Zone is priced at $150 for a single day and increases to $600 for a three-day pass. Food and beverages are not included with the lower-tier price point as it is with other spectator zones.

This year’s race also will feature the general admission Caesars Palace Experience fan zone located at the namesake resort. Three-day tickets are $850 and provide access to a zone with various F1 activities, live entertainment, with the race viewable from the area, but the area doesn’t feature dedicated grandstands. Food and beverage is not included in the package but is available for purchase inside the fan zone.

The T-Mobile General Admission Zone returns this year to the area around the Sphere, with standing-room-only tickets, featuring all-inclusive food and nonalcoholic beverages for $1,050.

The 2024 race weekend will be Nov. 21-23, contested on a 3.8-mile street circuit on portions of Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues.

“We are incredibly proud of the inaugural Las Vegas race and look forward to leveraging the successes and learnings of 2023 as we evolve the race weekend for the benefit of all our stakeholders,” Renee Wilm, Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO, said in a statement.

“Recognizing the strong demand for a greater variety of pricing options and significantly more general admission tickets, we have prioritized the creation of new product offerings to appeal to a wider audience of our fans, such as a brand-new, dedicated general admission fan zone and a new experience on Las Vegas Boulevard in partnership with Caesars Palace. We could not be more excited for the 2024 race and look forward to sharing more on the race week programming in the coming months.”

New package offer

F1 also added a new ticket option, dubbed the Three of a Kind package, which allows a fan to watch the three days of racing action from a different zone each night.

The deal offers three price levels, with viewing areas including the Flamingo Zone, the T-Mobile Grandstands and Club Overtake. For example, the top-priced Three of a Kind package is $3,600 and allows a fan to watch practice (Nov. 21) in the Flamingo Zone, qualifying (Nov. 22) in the T-Mobile Grandstands and the grand prix race on Nov. 23 at Club Overtake (located at Turn 4 on Koval).

A ticket presale will run between 10 a.m. March 13 and 1o a.m. March 15 for American Express credit card holders.

Nevada residents will receive early access availability between noon March 22 and 11:59 p.m. March 24. To be able to purchase tickets during the local presale, a fan must buy passes on Ticketmaster using a credit or debit card with a Nevada billing address.

Tickets then will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. March 25.

All tickets are three-day passes, except for the single-day general admission daily options.

Grandstand packages feature all-inclusive food and nonalcoholic beverages; club options include all-inclusive food and beverage options, including beer and wine, with the Skybox and Turn 3 clubs also including spirits.

