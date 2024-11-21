Grand Prix Plaza 2025 experiences revealed

If attending the Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building is not in your budget, next year the space will be open to the public for various experiences.

Clark County School District students and staff are guided and educated by Expert Hosts personnel and racing staff during a tour about the Formula 1 Pit Building on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

McLaren race car tires are assembled outside their garage at the Formula 1 Pit Building on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Servers and other contractors continue to set of tables for a pre-race dining experience on the track about the Formula 1 Pit Building on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

If attending the Las Vegas Grand Prix at the pit building is not in the budget this year, don’t despair.

Locals and tourists next year will have a variety of more affordable experiences next year when F1 is expected to offer the space to the public for various experiences during non-race days.

F1 will debut three immersive experiences, in partnership with exhibition creator Round Room Live at Grand Prix Plaza, on the 39-acre space that includes the pit building and surrounding land, located on the northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane.

“The opening of Grand Prix Plaza’s year-round, consumer-facing programming will enable Formula 1 to engage with visitors to the Valley and residents alike in new and exciting ways,” Renee Wilm, CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., said in a statement. “Our commitment to the Las Vegas community runs deep, and we could not be happier to bring this collection of unique and immersive experiences to the destination.”

Many more features to come

Fans next year will be able to participate in F1-inspired karting, dubbed F1 Driving, around a part of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Circuit, which is one-third of a mile in length, that includes 31 turns. The karts will feature DRS technology, engine sounds and an LED steering wheel display.

F1 X is an immersive exhibit that will give die-hard fans and those new to the sport the ability to interact with the sport in three parts: learn, create and experience.

Learn includes a crash course of the sport, teams and cars, with race artifacts and F1 cars.

Create is an immersive experience that will allow fans to build their dream F1 car, including livery, for photo opportunities.

Experience gives guests the chance to have the full race experience including racing for the fastest pit stop, creating a pit strategy and virtually racing on their custom Las Vegas Grand Prix Circuit in a 4D experience.

Next year’s offerings also will include the F1 Hub where guests can compete against each other in F1 racing simulators, dine on casual food and purchase grand prix and F1 merchandise.

Fans can sign up for updates and priority access to the events once they are available for purchase at www.grandprixplaza.com.

Private events also an option

Outside of the interactive experiences, spaces across the three-story pit building and its rooftop and Grand Prix Plaza will be available to book for private events.

The spaces include the Turn 1 lounge, the Cool Down Room and GPP Garage.

Turn 1 lounge features a sleek F1-inspired aesthetic that is available for gatherings, small and large, with a backdrop only available in Las Vegas.

The Cool Down Room uses high-performance materials such as carbon fiber, chrome and polished concrete, giving the space a sleek feel. The space features a center bar, multiple screens to view live or past races and access to put lane for photo opportunities.

GPP Garage is a multifunctional area that give event planners flexibility to use the space for a variety of events. It includes indoor and outdoor space and views of the F1 Drive track.

“As F1 continues to grow in popularity in new regions and demographics, we recognized the opportunity to create an immersive touch point in North America all year long,” Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer for F1 and Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., said in a statement. “The programming planned for 2025 will build excitement around the sport through educational and interactive experiences and ultimately help to expand F1’s presence in Las Vegas and in the U.S. more broadly.”

