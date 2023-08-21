74°F
Formula 1

Las Vegas Grand Prix race, road closure schedule announced

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2023 - 9:12 am
 
Updated August 21, 2023 - 10:55 am
Racer George Russell turns into the Paris while racing down the Strip during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Fest on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Race fans and residents alike now have a better understanding of what to expect when the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place Nov. 16-18.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. for practice runs on Thursday, Nov. 16, according to a schedule posted to MGM Resorts’ Grand Prix page. Drivers are scheduled to be on the track between 8:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Thursday and between midnight and 1 a.m. Friday.

On Friday drivers participate in one round of practice, followed by qualifying. Gates for fans will open at 6 p.m., with the final practice round scheduled to take place between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Then drivers will race for their spot on the grid during qualifying, to be held between midnight and 1 a.m. Satruday.

Saturday is race day, with drivers competing for 50 laps around the 3.8-mile track. Gates for fans will open at 6 p.m. The race itself is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. The race is expected to be completed within 2 hours.

In order for the race to occur, there will be various road closures in place in-and-around the resort corridor.

The installation of the barriers that will line the track will begin a couple of weeks prior to the race, according to Joslyn Garcia, Las Vegas Grand Prix spokeswoman.

There will not be any long-term road closure as a result of the barrier installation process. It will be carried out via rolling and select lane closures.

Each day of racing activities (Thursday through Saturday), the circuit will begin to close at 5 p.m., with a full closure by 7 p.m., Garcia said.

The roads that will be closed during race-related events include:

— Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Genting Boulevard and Aria Place.

— Sands Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Howard Hughes Parkway.

— Harmon Avenue between Sands and Lamar Circle.

— Koval Lane between Sands and Tompkins Avenue.

— Spring Mountain Road between Via Del Nord and Linq Lane.

— Flamingo Road eastbound between Mel Torme Way and Las Vegas Boulevard.

After each day of racing, the barriers will be re-positioned to allow for the roads to reopen to the public at 2 a.m. That means the race circuit will be open to normal vehicle traffic during the day.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

