Las Vegas Grand Prix: Verstappen ‘enjoys’ winning F1 race — PHOTOS

Season champion Verstappen added another win Saturday, rallying in the last dozen laps. Follow our live blog for all of the action from the Strip and the rest of the track.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. He won the race, overcoming a 5-second penalty. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Fans watch drivers rounds the circuit before the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, leads after the first lap during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, comes in for a pit stop during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, POOL)

A crew from Las Vegas Paving inspects a valve cover to make sure it is secure and that the pavement is smooth around it for cars entering pit row on the Las Vegas Grand Prix course on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dj Jen Lasher performs on the paddock rooftop bar during on the final night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Racers and celebrities walk the "red carpet" during race night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Heat lamps keep people warm on the paddock roof during on the final night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon speeds through the team area after momentarily stopping on the "red carpet" during race night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The team area is slowly getting busier beside the paddock building during race night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Busses round turn three passing emergency vehicles staged there during race night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz momentarily stops on the "red carpet" during race night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Formula 1 fans shop at a V12 Trackside International Motorsports Store prior to the final Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Formula 1 fans cruise the Strip prior to the final Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Formula 1 fans cruise the Strip prior to the final Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Formula 1 fans shop at a V12 Trackside International Motorsports Store prior to the final Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Red Bull driver and race favorite Max Verstappen rides in a classic car during the driver’s parade on Saturday; Nov. 18; 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Team Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz holds on tight in a classic car while riding in the driver’s parade on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Driver Kevin Magnussen wears a VGK jersey while riding in the driver’s parade on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An impromptu dance floor opened up right in front of the entrance to the Linq Promenade on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Latin music played over a set-up speaker as people danced, shouted and laughed. (Patrick Blennerhassett/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cirque performers conclude a show for fans on the track before the start of the race at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Victor Navarro, of California, wears a Red Bull car atop his hat before the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A group from Mexico cheers to the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix before the auto race on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans dance to DJ TOKiMONSTA before the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans pose in front of the Sphere before the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

TOKiMONSTA performs before the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Formula One fans record the drivers parade before the Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Kathleen Sani, of Fresno, adorns a flag to the grandstand for her favorite driver, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, before the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans watch J Balvin perform at the Sphere before the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans rush to the grandstands at the Sphere before the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans sing along to J Balvin’s performance before the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

J Balvin performs at the Sphere before the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Diplo attends the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race at the Sphere on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Crews flip the car of McLaren driver Lando Norris after he crashed during the final Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews flip the car of McLaren driver Lando Norris after he crashed during the final Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans are using a footbridge at The Venetian to watch the race. Police are telling them ot move along, but that's not working. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The valet area of The Mirage is clearly a fan favorite for people without tickets. Status The Band has been playing covers consistently, there's an F1 car you can take photos in front of, also a free F1 racing simulator, hot dog stand and F1 retail store. What more could you want? (Patrick Blennerhassett/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, leads the race during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, makes a pit stop during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, POOL)

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, races during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Fans made room for their eyballs to see the race by tearing a portion of the tarp covering the fencing during the Las Veags Grand Priz on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (Lorraine Longhi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After two nights of practice, Formula One’s Las Vegas Grand Prix is officially underway.

The city’s first F1 race since 1982 is got started at 10 p.m. with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on the pole just ahead of standings leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull. The race is being broadcast on ESPN.

Follow our live blog below for all of the action from the Strip and the rest of the track.

11:56 p.m.: Verstappen enjoys victory

Max Verstappen, the top driver in Formula One who several times said he thought the Las Vegas Grand Prix was more about show than racing, will have his name on the championship trophy.

The Red Bull driver won the first running of the event by more than 2 seconds after rallying during the last 12 laps of the 50-lap event on the famed Las Vegas Strip.

He overcame a 5-second penalty during the race.

After expressing his displeasure with all the show aspect of Las Vegas, the winner praised the city.

“A great crowd, I hope everyone enjoyed it a bit, we definitely did,” he said on the podium. “I’m excited to come back next year and do something similar.”

— Marvin Clemons

11:24 p.m.: Five laps to go

Max Verstappen holds a 3-second lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with five laps to go.

Leclerc dropped to third when he hit the brakes too late for a turn onto Harmon.

— Marvin Clemons

Final order of finish

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

4. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

5. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

6. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari)

7. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

8. George Russell (Mercedes)

9. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

10. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

11. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

12. Alex Albon (Williams)

13. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

14. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri)

15. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

16. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

17. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

18. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

19. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

DNF Lando Norris (McLaren)

11:17 p.m. Recording the race

The police tape in on the sidewalk in front of The Mirage and Treasure Island was pushed all the way against the fence by 11:15 p.m.

Next to the fence, Alex Rueda used a long selfie stick to record the race on his phone while he held it over the fence.

The Los Angeles native said he didn’t know how the video would turn out, since he just started recording today.

”I already used this before, just for practice though,” Rueda said. “I had the stick in my car so I figured I’m gonna use it.”

— Mark Credico

11:13 p.m.: Verstappen to the front

With 13 laps to go, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen takes the lead over Charles Leclerc.

The pass was successful, like several others, at the end of the long Strip straight as cars turn onto Harmon.

With 10 laps to go, Verstappen pushes his lead to 1.2 seconds over Leclerc.

— Marvin Clemons

11:10 p.m.: Leclerc regains lead

At the same Strip-to-Harmon sharp left turn, Charles Leclerc took the inside to pass Sergio Perez with 14 laps to go.

— Marvin Clemons

11:08 p.m. It finally happened

People watching outside Treasure Island have torn down approximately 20 feet of the black tarp, and now police and security are standing in front of it. Fans are cheering the new free view each lap. Workers are now trying to put it back up to boos from the crowd.

— Patrick Blennerhassett

11:04 p.m.: Perez passes for lead

Sergio Perez of Red Bull passed Leclerc at the sharp turn from the Strip onto Harmon on lap 32 to take the lead from Leclerc.

— Marvin Clemons

11:02 p.m.: Another penalty

Verstappen and George Russell make contact on lap 25, leading to a safety car as crew members clean up the debris from the collision. Both cars stayed on the track.

Perez pits, and Leclerc reclaims the lead of the race.

Stewards issued a five-second penalty to Russell over the incident.

— Andy Yamashita

10:50 p.m. Another new leader

Charles Leclerc pits on lap 22 to put on hard tires and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who recovered after losing part of his front wing in the opening chaos, leads the Grand Prix, followed by Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

Leclerc comes out third.

— Andy Yamashita

10:42 p.m.: Leclerc takes lead

There’s a new leader.

Charles Leclerc retakes the lead on lap 17 as Max Verstappen comes into the pits and has to serve his five-second penalty for forcing Leclerc off the track on turn one at the start of the race.

Lewis Hamilton is also complaining about a puncture after touching wheels with Oscar Piastri.

— Andy Yamashita

10:28 p.m. Rubber-neck bottleneck

The footbridge at The Venetian is shoulder to shoulder as people stop and try to take video of the racers.

Police and security are trying to move the crowd along, but it’s not working.

— Patrick Blennerhassett

10:20 p.m. ‘Kinda had chills the whole time’

Hundreds gathered under the Treasure Island sign to watch the races through the obstructed fence.

Among them was Katie Lowery, who is visiting from Washington.

She heard about a great view from the escalator on the Venetian pedestrian bridge, and rode on it three times to catch the view.

Then a security guard told her and her friends that they could stand and watch in the area under the TI’s sign.

Lowery said she has been a fan of the sport since 2020 and this weekend marks the first time she’s seen a race in person.

“Unfortunately the tickets were a little too expensive for us, but to be down here and hear it, it’s incredible,” she said. “I’ve kinda had chills the whole time being out here.”

— Mark Credico

10:10 p.m.: Lando out after 4 laps

One driver is already out of the race.

Lando Norris is in the wall at turn 12, and we’re going to have a full safety car (caution).

—Andy Yamashita

The McLaren driver will retire after just four laps.

10:08 p.m.: Immediate contact on first turn

Lights out and away we go. The Las Vegas Grand Prix is underway.

Immediate contact on turn one.

Max Verstappen pushes Charles Lerclerc wide at turn one after a slow start for the Ferrari and takes the lead. Fernando Alonso and Valtteri Bottas also go spinning off and are way behind the pack.

Lance Stroll, Esteban Ocon and Yuki Tsunoda are big winners in the first-lap chaos. Sergio Perez comes in for a new front wing, and we have a virtual safety car (caution).

— Andy Yamashita

9:59 p.m. Best free place for fans?

The valet area of The Mirage is clearly a fan favorite for people without tickets. Status The Band has been playing covers consistently, there’s an F1 car you can take photos in front of, also a free F1 racing simulator, hot dog stand and F1 retail store. What more could you want?

This was clearly the place to be if you didn’t want to fork out cash for a ticket.

— Patrick Blennerhassett

9:53 p.m.

As he stood by a display car in front of The Mirage, Miguel Gonzalez said this weekend’s Grand Prix isn’t his first Formula 1 event.

Gonzalez went to the Formula 1 races in Mexico City. He said the Las Vegas event has placed a lot of demand on the drivers, referring to difficulties such as the problems experienced on Thursday.

Gonzalez still gave credit to the event, calling it ” a very special thing.”

“All tracks have some difficulties, this is Las Vegas,” Gonzalez said.

— Mark Credico

9:33 PM Wind picking up?

Up on the overpasses along the race course the wind has picked up considerably. The National Weather Service said they expected gusty northwesterly winds Sunday. It’s clear the wind is already here. Question is how much this could impact the drivers?

— Patrick Blennerhassett

9:21 p.m. Bit of advice: ‘Do everything’

Cliton Quimpo stood outside of a Formula 1 pop-up store in the Linq Promenade with his wife.

Despite wearing an F1 hat, Quimpo isn’t in town for the race.

Even though he is “not necessarily” a fan of the sport, Quimpo said the event has been “really fun.”

He knew that the Las Vegas Grand Prix would be here this weekend, but the California native is here to celebrate his wife’s birthday, stay through Thanksgiving and go shopping on Black Friday.

Quimpo recommended that fellow visitors “do everything” while in town and said the shopping is his favorite activity.

— Mark Credico

9:20 p.m. Expectations not met?

One of the servers at Virgils BBQ & Bar in The Linq Promenade said the company expected much more foot traffic than what they’re seeing on the ground, and Saturday was a “slow” day. So much for a F1 business bump?

— Patrick Blennerhassett

8:56 p.m.: Oil spilled on track from parade car

One of the vintage vehicles used in the pre-race parade spilled a trail of oil on the track near a pit area.

The Sky Sports live TV shot on ESPN showed a trail of oil about 50- to 100-feet long with sand put down in an effort to soak it up. A dozen or so crew members were furiously sweeping the area.

The car was being positioned to be removed on a flatbed tow truck, all about an hour before the start of the race.

— Marvin Clemons

8:12 p.m. Festive atmosphere

An impromptu dance floor opened up right in front of the entrance to the Linq Promenade. Latin music played over a set-up speaker as people danced, shouted and laughed.

— Mark Credico

7:34 p.m. Think you got what it takes?

F1 has a few video game racing simulators around the course where fans can try their hand, virtually.

Each fan gets three laps and each lap takes about two minutes, said local Kristen Ramaila, who is working at the simulator outside The Mirage. Ramaila said she “wasn’t sure and pretty hesitant about this weekend with all the traffic” but added it’s been easier than expected to get to work from her home in Silverado Ranch.

She said the longest wait to play last night was about half an hour during peak times, but added she doesn’t expect tonight to be much busier.

— Patrick Blennerhassett

7:26 p.m. Strip sidewalk sees tighter security

The stretch of sidewalk in between The Mirage and Treasure Island has beefed up security since last night.

Some of the most popular spots for onlookers are now home to caution tape and cones, including the light fixture that multiple people climbed on top of for better views. (Though the tape ends at one side of the concrete base and doesn’t reach the other.)

The patch of open fence in front of Treasure Island where people gathered to watch the race last night is completely cut off by metal barricades, caution tape and two posted security guards.

The guards declined comment, and only said that what happened last night won’t happen again.

— Mark Credico

7:09 p.m. Hot dogs, anyone?

At the Hot Dog on a Stick food truck outside the Mirage, which is close to the F1 grandstands entrance, Mikala Lesitsky said sales “are slow so far,” but predicted things will pick up like they did last night around 10 or 11 p.m. She added they had about 700 customers last night, which is a “decent” night for sales. There are food trucks scattered throughout the track for fans and sightseers, and prices are definitely a bit cheaper than the restaurants inside.

— Patrick Blennerhassett

Gordon Ramsay, Usain Bolt, Steve Aoki and Terry Crews arriving ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. #vegas #f1 #lasvegasgp pic.twitter.com/bdXEXq6gpy — Mick Akers (@mickakers) November 19, 2023

6:29 p.m. Grand Prix a surprise for one visitor

Even though more Formula 1 fans turned out to the Strip Saturday night, not everyone is here for the races.

“I was kind of upset when I found out (that it is F1 weekend) because I didn’t know everything would be closed down,” Adriana Nicolas said outside of Caesars Palace.

She is visiting Las Vegas for the first time from her home in Atlanta, Georgia. She said that she is having a lot of fun, even though the Grand Prix surprised her.

— Mark Credico

6:20 p.m. Consider taking a pass on monorail

So here’s the thing: the Monorail does pass over a substantial portion of the track around The Sphere before The Linq station. But you’d have to time it perfectly and you’d still only catch the race for about 10 seconds so probably not worth the effort.

— Patrick Blennerhassett

6:04 p.m. Bustling night on the Strip

While traffic was less prevalent on the roads and monorail, the Strip itself is busier tonight than it was last night. Jay Smith and Steve Mathews agreed on that as they stood in line for the grandstands at Bellagio.

“It is busier, and I’ve seen more people wearing F1 gear than the other days,” Mathews said.

The Michigan natives have tickets for every day during the race, and said they are excited for the grand prix to begin. “I’m ready to see them all at the same time,” Smith said about the race.

— Mark Credico

5:55 p.m.: 20 kids to ride with drivers

Twenty children have been selected to participate in the Formula One Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix Grid Kid’s program.

The children will escort the drivers during the pre-race driver introductions on the grid. Several of the Grid Kids, through Clark County’s Department of Family Services, are available for adoption.

“Clark County is incredibly invested in making sure each child has a safe and loving home,” Clark County Manager Kevin Schiller said in a news release. “Tonight is an opportunity to give some of our foster kids a chance to experience this amazing opportunity on an international stage while highlighting the goal of Clark County to find their forever home.”

Grid Kids is a joint initiative with Las Vegas Grand Prix working alongside the FIA, the recognized national sporting authorities, who will provide a unique opportunity to children and their families to be part of the one of the most exclusive and exciting moments of the race weekend.

— Marvin Clemons

5:35 p.m.: Valve cover check

A crew from Las Vegas Paving was photographed checking a valve cover to make sure it is secure and that the pavement is smooth around it for cars entering pit row.

It was a water valve cover near Flamingo Road on the Las Vegas Strip that came loose early in the Thursday practice session that caused an hourslong delay to check other valve covers and filling some locations with sand and asphalt.

— Marvin Clemons

5:30 p.m. Light use at monorail

The monorail is not nearly as busy Saturday evening as it was Friday.

Only four people stood after the first stop coming from the Westgate and two seats were still open.

— Mark Credico

5:25 p.m.: Merchandise available … at a price

Want a cap for your head to show a racing team affiliation? It will cost you $80. How about a shirt/jersey from your favorite team? That will set you back around $110 to $140.

Try on a jacket since winter is approaching? Decide to take it home and you’ll pay between $240 and $280. If you can find a rain slicker, be ready for pay $300 or more.

Those prices were observed Saturday afternoon at three popup F1 stores along the Strip.

Shop sellers said they will be open Sunday, a day after the race. No word about “sale” prices. Perhaps gear from the winning team might go up in price.

— Marvin Clemons

3:45 p.m.: Clear weather forecast

The sky over the Las Vegas Strip should be clear for Saturday’s 10 p.m.race, says the National Weather Service.

The temperature should be in the upper 50s, dropping a few degrees before the anticipated midnight finish time.

Winds from the southwest of 7-10 mph should not be a factor.

— Marvin Clemons

