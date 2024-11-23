Trash piles popping up on Strip on eve of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Noticeable trash piles are building up in certain areas where pedestrians have to walk along Las Vegas Boulevard in order to navigate the Formula One setup.

Broken glass, food wrappers, empty cans and more than the usual amount of call girl advertisements are accumulating in detoured walkways on the Strip. What few trash cans are accessible are either overflowing or stuffed to the brim.

By morning, most — if not all — of the visible trash will be gone.

But the piles are making an impression.

“The last time I stood here, the Mirage was just opening. This spot was the most beautiful spot on the Strip, maybe in all of Vegas,” said Lee Tanner, of Tulsa, Okla., as he gestured to a collection of garbage behind a scaffolding post. “Now, the Mirage is gone and I can’t see nothin’ worth seeing.”

Tanner said the Las Vegas Grand Prix was not on his radar when he booked his trip and the event caught him by surprise. While the event itself is not having a negative impact on his perception of the city, the lack of cleanliness is not a good look, he said.

“I dunno why there’s no garbage cans anywhere, but (trash on walkways is) not what you expect to see when you come to Las Vegas,” Tanner said.

