Verstappen changes tune on F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: ‘I get it now’

Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen walks to his hospitality suite at the Paddock ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When Max Verstappen came to last year’s inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, he said he looked “like a clown” after he participated in a grand opening ceremony before the race.

By the end of the weekend, Verstappen was singing along to “Viva Las Vegas” after he claimed a victory in the race’s first edition.

This year, he’s singing a different tune about his thoughts on Las Vegas before this weekend’s race.

“I get it now,” Verstappen told a sea of reporters late Wednesday.

Verstappen will take to the track Thursday for the first practice session at 6 p.m. A second practice will follow at 10 p.m.

The third practice session is at 6 p.m. Friday, and qualifying takes place later Friday at 10 p.m. The race is at 10 p.m. Saturday.

This year’s version of the Las Vegas Grand Prix did not have as many prerace festivities as last year. Drivers simply arrived at the track Wednesday night for media sessions.

“I understand why we’re here,” Verstappen said.

He said last year that the event felt it was “99 percent show, 1 percent sporting event” leading up to the race. He said he’s more focused on driving than the “spectacle” of the race.

“The opening ceremony, if you asked me to do it, I would choose not to do it,” Verstappen said.

Verstappen said he hopes people don’t think he’s “negative” about the event after last year and called it a “great race.”

“I’m happy to be here,” Verstappen said. “I love being in Las Vegas. It’s a great city. Is it my favorite track, no. … I’m happy to be here. The race is very exciting. The long straights, it’s good for overtaking. It’s amazing driving on the Strip.”

Verstappen holds a 62-point lead over Lando Norris in the point standings. He won F1’s most recent event at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to snap a 10-race winless streak.

In last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, Verstappen took the lead on the first lap and led the first 15 laps and then overtook Charles Leclerc to lead the final 14 laps on his way to the win.

If Verstappen wins Saturday, he would clinch his fourth consecutive world title. He can also claim the title if he leaves Las Vegas at least 60 points ahead of Norris in the standings.

Ultimately, Verstappen said he’ll know how he will feel about this year’s trip to Las Vegas when he gets on the track Thursday.

“It depends on how quick I am,” Verstappen said.

