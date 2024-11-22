45°F
Want to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix without a ticket? Check out these spots

View from the second floor of the Bellagio Fountain Club preparing for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A race car navigates up the track along Koval Lane during the Formula One opening practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
People watch the cars navigate the track below the Heineken tower during the Formula One opening practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2024 - 10:29 pm
 
November 21, 2024 - 10:39 pm

No tickets? No problem. Locals and visitors are getting creative when it comes to finding spots to view the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

With pedestrian bridges blocked off, crowds of people hoping to catch a glimpse of the Thursday night’s practice sessions formed in every nook and cranny.

If you’re willing to stake out a spot, here are the best — and some of the most popular — places to watch the race without opening up your pocketbook.

Grand Canal Shoppes

The Grand Canal Shoppes has two views of the track — one on the Las Vegas Boulevard straightaway and one turn.

The entrance to the Grand Canal Shoppes on the Palazzo side, right after the pedestrian bridge, has a clear view of corner 12, right in front of the Fashion Show mall.

This spot is small and fills up quickly, but if you don’t mind being shoulder to shoulder, it’s a prime spot to view one of the turns.

On the Venetian side, the stairs in front of Madame Tussauds gives an elevated view of the Las Vegas Boulevard straightaway in front of The Mirage. Blink and you’ll miss it — this straightaway is the second longest on the F1 calendar at 1.181 miles, where drivers can hit peak speeds.

An extra plus: no security guard or traffic guards stationed at this spot.

The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace

If you’re looking to rest your legs while watching the race, The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace has a great, but slightly obstructed view of the Las Vegas Boulevard straightaway.

Once you enter The Forum Shops, go up the spiral escalators to the second or third floors. Both will have a view of the track; however, the third floor has benches right next to the window, which gives a better view.

Around 8:30 p.m., when the second practice round started, dozens of onlookers stood against the glass, trying to catch a glimpse. Mark Casino, who flew in from Hawaii on Monday, was among them. He said he is not a huge F1 fan, but his boss offered him an extra ticket to the weekend event. He recorded the race from the shop’s third-floor mezzanine.

“I always liked fast cars,” said Casino, 28. “Originally, I was just going to try to watch from the sidelines on the strip, but when I was walking from the Bellagio, I noticed that there was light reflecting from this huge window.”

Jacob Woloshin, who also watched from Caesars Palace, said he had heard about the spot on a Facebook group. This year marks his second to watch the race without buying a ticket.

Sadly, there is a sign in the middle of the view, but it’s still free.

West side of Las Vegas Boulevard

Arguably, the best and largest area to view the race is on the west side of Las Vegas Boulevard.

Lining the casinos to the west of Las Vegas Boulevard — Caesar’s Palace, Bellagio and Cosmopolitan — is a fence, bringing you mere feet from the track. The fence runs almost the entirety of the Las Vegas Boulevard straightaway; while walking you can feel the vibrations and smell the gas from the cars.

The fence is lined with a sheer, black covering, so while slightly obstructed, it still gives a nice view of the track. Be on the lookout for small holes to get a clear view.

Contact Akiya Dillon and Emerson Drewes at adillon@reviewjournal.com and edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DillonAkiya and EmersonDrewes on X.

