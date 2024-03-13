What can be done to fix Las Vegas Grand Prix ‘uncertainty’?

A report set to be delivered to county commissioners next week discusses what officials learned and what can be improved for this year’s Formula One race.

Emoji looks on as crews remove fencing from the Las Vegas Grand Prix course on Sands Avenue in Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Clark County Commission next week will receive a presentation on a report for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The report, created by the county manager’s office from two debriefing meetings, will provide insight to what the county learned from facilitating and hosting the Formula One race and what improvements can be made to make the process a smoother one.

Commissioners will receive the report at Tuesday’s scheduled meeting.

The county noted the race was a significant event for Southern Nevada as the area continues to emerge from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it wasn’t without its speed bumps.

Last year’s race included nine months of work to prepare the 3.8-mile circuit, mainly running on public roads, to build a 300,000-square-foot pit building and Grand Prix Plaza and to tear down the race’s infrastructure following the event.

“However, with the demand to repave roadways, build a new 300,000-square-foot building, prepare for potential emergencies, and license temporary businesses, there were daily challenges,” the staff report says. “Clark County and its regional partners embraced the uncertainty with energy and dedication to host a successful LVGP.”

Last month the county confirmed the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix will go on as scheduled, with tickets for race weekend, Nov. 21-23, planned to go on sale to Nevada residents on March 22.

When reached for comment Wednesday, Clark County spokeswoman Jennifer Cooper reiterated a statement released last month stating the planned public debriefing would identify an improved structure to put on the race, specifically tied to engagement by county departments, regional entities and race organizers.

“This process will help to reduce the public impact of the race in the months and weeks leading up to it,” Cooper said.

Las Vegas Grand Prix chief operating officer Betsy Fretwell said they look forward to a thoughtful discussion with county leadership in preperation for this year’s race.

“We have already participated in several meetings with the County departments and community stakeholders involved with putting on this event and have begun implementing adjustments that will make the lead-up to the race as seamless and collaborative as possible,” Fretwell said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We appreciate this continued open communication and partnership with all involved.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.