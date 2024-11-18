Who are the F1 drivers racing in this year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Here is a breakdown of the 20 Formula One drivers entered into this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix. The race is at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Verstappen still on top as F1 returns to Vegas, but grip not so tight

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, prepares for the first free practice ahead of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix, at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, of Australia, attends a press conference ahead of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Pole position winner, McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, celebrates after the qualifying session ahead of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, celebrates on the podium his first place in the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, celebrates at the podium after winning the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini)

The 20 drivers slated to compete in the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, listed in their order in the points standings:

Max Verstappen — No. 1

■ Country: The Netherlands

■ Team: Red Bull

■ 2024 points: 393 (first)

■ Stats: 206 career starts, 62 wins, 111 podiums (top-three finishes)

Verstappen, 27, is set up nicely to win his fourth straight title despite not having his usual dominant season. Verstappen won the last F1 race, the Brazilian Grand Prix, on Nov. 3 for his eighth win of the season. That gave him a 62-point lead in the point standings. He won the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix last year.

Lando Norris — No. 4

■ Country: England

■ Team: McLaren

■ 2024 points: 331 (second)

■ Stats: 125 starts, three wins, 25 podiums

Norris, 25, has won three times and picked up his first F1 win at the Miami Grand Prix in May. He has three wins and 12 podium finishes. Norris is 62 points behind Verstappen and has a chance to win his first world title with three races left in the season. He finished last in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix after he crashed on the third lap of the race.

Charles Leclerc — No. 16

■ Country: Monaco

■ Team: Ferrari

■ 2024 points: 307 (third)

■ Stats: 144 starts, eight wins, 41 podiums

Leclerc, 27, is having a bounce-back season after a winless 2023. Leclerc has three wins and 11 podiums this year. He snapped a 40-race winless streak at his home track at the Monaco Grand Prix in May and most recently won at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, in October. Last year Leclerc won the pole for the Las Vegas Grand Prix and finished second.

Oscar Piastri — No. 81

■ Country: Australia

■ Team: McLaren

■ 2024 points: 262 (fourth)

■ Stats: 43 starts, two wins, nine podiums

Piastri, 23, has two wins and seven podium finishes in his second F1 season. He’s scored points in 20 of 21 races, helping McLaren build a 36-point lead over Ferrari in the constructors championship. Piastri finished 10th in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix and had the fastest lap of any driver during the race.

Carlos Sainz Jr. — No. 55

■ Country: Spain

■ Team: Ferrari

■ 2024 points: 244 (fifth)

■ Stats: 203 starts, four wins, 25 podiums

Sainz, 30, has two wins and seven podium finishes in his final season with Ferrari. He will drive for Williams in 2025. Sainz finished sixth in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, but in the opening practice session of the weekend, he hit a loose manhole cover and caused the session to be canceled. The second practice session was also delayed as officials repaired the track.

George Russell — No. 63

■ Country: England

■ Team: Mercedes

■ 2024 points: 192 (sixth)

■ Stats: 125 starts, two wins, 14 podiums

Russell, 26, won the Austrian Grand Prix in June and appeared to have won the Belgian Grand Prix in July, but was disqualified because his car did not meet the minimum weight requirement in the postrace inspection. Russell finished eighth in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton — No. 44

■ Country: England

■ Team: Mercedes

■ 2024 points: 190 (seventh)

■ Stats: 353 starts, 105 wins, 201 podiums

Hamilton, 39, snapped a 56-race winless streak when he won the British Grand Prix in his home country July 7. He won again in the Belgian Grand Prix on July 28. Hamilton, a seven-time F1 world champion, will race for Ferrari next year after driving with Mercedes for 18 seasons. He finished seventh in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez — No. 11

■ Country: Mexico

■ Team: Red Bull

■ 2024 points: 151 (eighth)

■ Stats: 278 starts, six wins, 39 podiums

Perez, 34, finished on the podium in four of the first five races this season but has finished in the top five just once since. He won twice and finished second in the points standings last year. Perez signed an extension with Red Bull earlier this season. He finished third in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso — No. 14

■ Country: Spain

■ Team: Aston Martin

■ 2024 points: 62 (ninth)

■ Stats: 398 starts, 32 wins, 106 podiums

Alonso, 43, hasn’t had the same success he did last season in his first year with Aston Martin. The two-time F1 champion finished on the podium eight times last season but has done so just once in 2024. Alonso finished ninth in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Nico Hulkenberg — No. 27

■ Country: Germany

■ Team: Haas

■ 2024 points: 31 (10th)

■ Stats: 224 starts, 0 wins, 0 podiums

Hulkenberg, 37, is having a better season than he did last year. He’s scored points in eight races this season, his second with Haas. He finished 16th with nine points in last year’s standings. He was 19th in last season’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Yuki Tsunoda — No. 22

■ Country: Japan

■ Team: RB (Racing Bulls)

■ 2024 points: 28 (11th)

■ Stats: 84 starts, 0 wins, 0 podiums

Tsunoda, 24, is having his best season in his fourth year driving for RB, Red Bull Racing’s factory team that was previously known as Alpha Tauri. He has never been higher in the point standings and has a chance to surpass the 32 points he scored in 2021. Tsunoda finished 18th in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pierre Gasly — No. 10

■ Country: France

■ Team: Alpine

■ 2024 points: 26 (12th)

■ Stats: 150 starts, one win, five podiums

Gasly, 28, is coming off a third-place run in Brazil. It was his best finish of the season and his lone podium of the year. In his first season with Alpine last year, he finished 11th and scored 62 points. Gasly finished 11th in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Lance Stroll — No. 18

■ Country: Canada

■ Team: Aston Martin

■ 2024 points: 24 (13th)

■ Stats: 163 starts, 0 wins, three podiums

Stroll, 26, has scored points in six events but hasn’t finished in the top 10 since July. Stroll, the son of team owner Lawrence Stroll, finished 10th with 74 points last season. He claimed a fifth-place finish in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Esteban Ocon — No. 31

■ Country: France

■ Team: Alpine

■ 2024 points: 23 (14th)

■ Stats: 154 starts, one win, four podiums

Ocon, 28, is coming off a second-place finish in Brazil. It was his best finish of the year and his only result better than ninth in his fourth season with Alpine. Last year he finished 12th with 58 points. Ocon finished fourth in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Kevin Magnussen — No. 20

■ Country: Denmark

■ Team: Haas

■ 2024 points: 14 (15th)

■ Stats: 182 starts, 0 wins, one podium

Magnussen, 32, will return to the track after missing the Brazilian Grand Prix due to an illness. He also missed the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for causing a collision with Gasly. Magnussen finished 19th with three points in the standings last season and was 13th in the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Alex Albon — No. 23

■ Country: Thailand

■ Team: Williams

■ 2024 points: 12 (16th)

■ Stats: 101 starts, 0 wins, two podiums

Albon, 28, did not start the Brazilian Grand Prix after he crashed during qualifying. He has scored points in four races in his third season with Williams. Albon finished 13th with 27 points in the final standings last year. He finished 12th in last season’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Franco Colapinto — No. 43

■ Country: Argentina

■ Team: Williams

■ 2024 points: 5 (19th)

■ Stats: Six starts, 0 wins, 0 podiums

Colapinto, 21, was tabbed by Williams to replace American Logan Sargeant in August. Colapinto has two top-10 finishes in six starts. His best finish was an eighth-place run in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. He did not race in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Liam Lawson — No. 30

■ Country: New Zealand

■ Team: RB (Racing Bulls)

■ 2024 points: 4 (20th)

■ Stats: Eight starts, 0 wins, 0 podiums

Lawson, 22, replaced Daniel Ricciardo for Red Bull’s junior team at the United States Grand Prix and has started the last three races. Lawson has two ninth-place finishes. He made five starts with the team in 2023. He did not race in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Zhou Guanyu — No. 24

■ Country: China

■ Team: Kick Sauber

■ 2024 points: 0 (21st)

■ Stats: 65 starts, 0 wins, 0 podiums

Zhou, 25, hasn’t scored points this season. He scored points in his first two full seasons with Alfa Romeo, which became Kick Sauber this year. He finished 18th in the points standings and recorded six points in both seasons. Zhou finished 15th in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas — No. 77

■ Country: Finland

■ Team: Kick Sauber

■ 2024 points: 0 (23rd)

■ Stats: 243 starts, 10 wins, 67 podiums

Bottas, 35, has yet to finish in the top 10 and score points in his third year with Kick Sauber, formerly known as Alfa Romeo. His best finish this season is 13th (twice). Bottas finished 17th in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix and was 15th in the drivers standings last season with 10 points.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.