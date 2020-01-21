2020 NFL Draft plans for Las Vegas revealed — LIVESTREAM
The NFL, Raiders and Las Vegas tourism officials are laying out for county officials plans tied to April’s NFL Draft in Las Vegas. Watch the livestream.
NFL and tourism representatives on Tuesday laid out the plan for the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, an event expected to be one of the biggest events in city history.
In their presentation to county officials, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and NFL focused on the transportation and mobility and security and safety aspects.
John Barker, head of live event operations and productions for the NFL, said the red carpet stage will be constructed over the Fountains at Bellagio, with the Draft Experience being held at Caesars Forum convention center.
“We think about this being Las Vegas’ draft,” he said.
The plans will be refined over the next three months.
“Work doesn’t stop today, it begins today,” Barker said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.