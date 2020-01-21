2020 NFL Draft plans for Las Vegas revealed — LIVESTREAM

The NFL, Raiders and Las Vegas tourism officials are laying out for county officials plans tied to April’s NFL Draft in Las Vegas. Watch the livestream.

Rendering of plans for the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas. (NFL)

Rendering of plans for the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas. (NFL)

Rendering of plans for the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas. (NFL)

Raiders President Marc Badain attends at the Clark County Commission meeting for the presentation of NFL Draft details in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Information regarding the NFL Draft in Las Vegas during the Clark County Commission meeting in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce's Preview event at Wynn Las Vegas, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

NFL and tourism representatives on Tuesday laid out the plan for the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, an event expected to be one of the biggest events in city history.

In their presentation to county officials, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and NFL focused on the transportation and mobility and security and safety aspects.

2020 NFL DRAFT The 2020 NFL Draft is coming to Las Vegas. Read more.

John Barker, head of live event operations and productions for the NFL, said the red carpet stage will be constructed over the Fountains at Bellagio, with the Draft Experience being held at Caesars Forum convention center.

“We think about this being Las Vegas’ draft,” he said.

The plans will be refined over the next three months.

“Work doesn’t stop today, it begins today,” Barker said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.