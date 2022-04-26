Closer look at draft’s biggest, fastest, strongest, most overrated

A look at the biggest, fastest, strongest, smallest, most overrated and most underrated prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class.

Cornerback Kalon Barnes catches during Baylor's college football NFL Pro Day in Waco, Texas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele (78) blocks against Ohio State in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ohio State won 45-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

American Team wide receiver Calvin Austin III, of Memphis, returns the opening kickoff in the first half of the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson (77) plays against Massachusetts during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Amherst, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) performs drills during Pittsburgh's football pro day , Monday, March 21, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill (30) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Fastest

1. Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor (4.23)

2. Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA (4.26)

3. Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor (4.28)

4. Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee (4.31)

5. Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis (4.32)

The Raiders have met with Barnes and Woolen as they look to add talent to the secondary. Barnes’ showing in the 40-yard dash was the second-fastest official time since the combine became a televised event in 2003, just a hundredth of a second behind wide receiver John Ross’ mark in 2017.

Biggest

1. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota (384 pounds)

2. Noah Elliss, DT, Idaho (346 pounds)

3. Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia (341 pounds)

4. Marcus McKethan, OG, North Carolina (340 pounds)

5. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama (337 pounds)

Faalele is still raw but can move fairly well for a prospect of his size and has the potential to develop into a very good player at the NFL level. Davis nearly broke Twitter with his blazing 4.78 time in the 40-yard dash to go with off-the-charts efforts in the vertical jump and other mobility drills.

Smallest

1. Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis (170 pounds)

2. Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State (171 pounds)

3. Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon (173 pounds)

4. Marcus Jones, CB, Houston (174 pounds)

5. Cordale Flott, CB, LSU (175 pounds)

Austin shows up on another list and more than makes up for his lack of size with his impressive speed and agility. Jack Jones packs a ton of talent into his small frame, but past off-the-field issues will be a bigger question mark for NFL decision makers than any concerns about his size.

Strongest

1. Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College (32 reps)

2. Jamaree Salyer, OG, Georgia (31 reps)

3. Cole Strange, OG, Chattanooga (31 reps)

4. Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (30 reps)

5. Otito Ogbonnia, DT, UCLA (29 reps)

225-pound bench press

Many prospects sat out this event, with a change in schedule wreaking havoc on the participation numbers, but Johnson delivered a very strong effort. Raimann, a converted tight end, didn’t hurt his draft stock either.

Overrated

1. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3. Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia

4. Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State

5. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

This list is rarely entirely fair, but several players will inevitably be picked too high. Johnson is very good against the run, but the advanced metrics as a pass rusher don’t look like those of a top-10 pick. Pickett will go too early just because of the thirst for quarterback talent. Walker appears to be the darling of this class, though there are question marks. The biggest concern with Cross is the scheme he played in.

Underrated

1. Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan

2. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

3. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

4. Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina

5. Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana

Hill would probably be projected much earlier if he had a more defined position. He can just flat-out play. Dean is a great leader, though a bit undersized. Enagbare looks like a mess on film at times, but the production simply can’t be ignored.