Convention Center parking lots to be free during NFL draft

A rendering of the fan experience area located between Caesars Forum and the Westin during the NFL draft in Las Vegas. (NFL)

The main NFL draft stage is planned for the Caesars Forum next to the Linq in Las Vegas. (NFL)

The parking lots around the Las Vegas Convention Center will be open to the public for free during NFL draft festivities in April, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill said Tuesday.

Parking was a hot topic as the LVCVA board of directors unanimously approved spending $2.4 million for NFL draft preparations.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, a board member, said she was concerned about resorts near the center of draft activity at Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road “gouging” visitors with exorbitant charges for parking during the April 23-25 events.

Hill noted another potential problem — the resorts that don’t charge for parking would crowd out hotel guests with all the free parking taken by people attending draft festivities.

Hill said it would be difficult to require companies not to charge higher parking fees, since resorts are free to establish their own parking policies for their properties.

Two companies with the most parking capacity near the center of draft activity — MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment Corp. — charge up to $18 a day to use their self-park lots.

Caesars indicated late Tuesday it won’t charge more to park at Caesars Palace, Flamingo, Harrah’s, Bally’s, Paris Las Vegas and The Linq Hotel.

“We have no plans to charge more than we would on any other busy weekend like the Super Bowl,” Caesars spokesman Rich Broome said in an email.

Representatives of MGM did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company operates Bellagio, Aria and The Mirage near the draft site.

Virginia Valentine, president of the Nevada Resorts Association, said Tuesday she understands both sides of the issue — an opportunity for companies to generate additional revenue during a period of high demand, but with potential impact on properties that don’t charge for parking.

“We are awaiting more information from the LVCVA regarding their parking plans so that the impacts on the resorts that offer free parking for their customers can be determined,” she said.

She said she hopes her members can meet with the LVCVA, Clark County and the NFL in the near future to get additional details on the timing of street closures in the area to plan for traffic congestion and parking in the area.

Part of the $2.4 million authorized by the LVCVA board will go toward mobility solutions.

The LVCVA will pay the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada $127,745 for shuttle services to establish park-and-ride availability for local residents wanting to attend draft activities to park in outlying lots and to ride buses to the Strip.

The availability of just over 2,400 parking spaces near the Convention Center also should help.

Hill said that one of the city’s major conventions, the National Association of Broadcasters, which will bring an estimated 103,000 people to Las Vegas April 19-22, will be cleared out by the start of the draft and that the Convention Center’s parking lots would be offered at no charge to people wanting to park there and ride the Las Vegas Monorail to the draft venues. One of the stops on the monorail route, the Harrah’s-Linq station, is close to the draft’s main stage.

Local residents can purchase a $20 Monorail pass good for a year that reduces the cost to $1 a ride.

