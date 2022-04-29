74°F
Future NFL stars light up the Strip with custom suits, jewelry — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2022 - 7:56 pm
 
Updated April 28, 2022 - 8:03 pm
Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at ...
Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
NFL draft prospect Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner walks by during the first day of the NFL dra ...
NFL draft prospect Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner walks by during the first day of the NFL draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April ...
Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bel ...
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, ...
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at th ...
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, ...
Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
NC State offensive tackle lkem Ekwonu at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, ...
NC State offensive tackle lkem Ekwonu at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at th ...
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Georgia offensive tackle Jordan Davis at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, ...
Georgia offensive tackle Jordan Davis at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April ...
Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the ...
Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Boston College guard Zion Johnson at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at t ...
Boston College guard Zion Johnson at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the ...
Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, ...
Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at ...
Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, ...
Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
USC wide receiver Drake London at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the ...
USC wide receiver Drake London at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022 ...
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, middle, with mother Melissa and father Chris at the NF ...
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, middle, with mother Melissa and father Chris at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022 ...
Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, a ...
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Donny Osmond at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains ...
Donny Osmond at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Wayne Newton at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains ...
Wayne Newton at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Wayne Newton, left, and wife Kathleen at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, ...
Wayne Newton, left, and wife Kathleen at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Diamonds. Fedoras. Custom suits with messages stitched in the lining.

The NFL draft is a time for future football stars to shine with their fashion choices.

In front perhaps the glitziest backdrop in NFL draft history — the Las Vegas Strip — the 2022 draftees did not disappoint, turning the “magenta” carpet on Lake Bellagio into the hottest runway in town.

Having the draft in Las Vegas probably amped up the fashion show.

You be the judge.

‘Is this the biggest event in Vegas history?’
By / RJ

It’s a red-carpet scene like no other. Striding along stage built on Lake Bellagio and feeling that Las Vegas breeze are CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, then DE Jermaine Johnson, then designated showman Donny Osmond.