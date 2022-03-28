NFL releases link, app to attend NFL draft festivities

Both the NFL draft and the NFL Draft Experience are free to the public, but fans will be required to register at NFL.com/OnePass or the NFL OnePass app.

NFL executive vice president of club business & league events Peter O'Reilly spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal about what to expect at the 2022 NFL draft when it comes to Las Vegas, April 28-30 during the NFL owners' annual meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The next batch of NFL stars will be showcased on the Fountains of Bellagio before being whisked away to the Caesars Forum convention center to hear their names called in the 2022 NFL draft. (NFL rendering)

The NFL on Monday rolled out the link and the app for fans to register and attend the draft and the NFL Draft Experience in Las Vegas April 28-30.

Both events are free to the public, but fans will be required to register at NFL.com/OnePass or the NFL OnePass app. The link and app were activated on Monday.

“It’s basically your passport to the draft,” NFL vice-president Peter O’Reilly said.

The NFL draft was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas in 2020, but the COVID-19 caused the NFL to cancel the in-person event and hold the draft virtually instead. Last year’s draft was held in Cleveland, with Las Vegas being restored as the host city for this year’s draft.

The NFL Draft Experience will be open all three days of the draft and will be set up adjacent to the actual draft theater. Both events will be located behind the High Roller and the LINQ, next to the Caesars Forum, across a 1,050,000-square foot area,

While the NFL is urging fans to get registered before they arrive, there are mechanisms in place to accommodate on-site registration. By pre-registering, though, fans can expedite the process more efficiently.

“Really all you need is that OnePass app,” O’Reilly said. “It gives you the freedom to come in. The great part about the layout, unlike some of the other drafts, is the draft experience is right next to the theater. So you can free flow between those areas.”

The draft experience is an interactive playground for fans to view NFL exhibits, interact and get autographs from current players, shop for merchandise and view all three of the Raiders’ trophies from Super Bowls XI, XV, and XVIII. A Play 60 zone will be set up for younger fans to take part in football activities.

Fans will be able to watch the draft unfold on a first-come, first-served basis in a standing-room-only area adjacent to the draft theatre. Multiple television screens will also be set up to broadcast the event. The standing-room-only area can accommodate 16,000 to 20,000 people at any given time.

