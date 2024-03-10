Quarterback or bust? What do the Raiders do in our latest mock draft?

Here’s the second update of the Review-Journal’s 2024 NFL mock draft with free agency set to begin Monday. The Raiders have the 13th pick.

NFL teams are set to turn their attention to free agency this week to try to bolster their rosters.

The draft is still never too far from the minds of front office personnel around the league. Boards are being shuffled in team facilities with the combine out of the way.

Any holes that aren’t filled with free agents in the next couple weeks can be addressed when the draft begins April 25. Here is an updated guess at how that first round may play out. This projection assumes no trades take place. Each player’s previous spot in the Review-Journal’s Feb. 19 pre-combine mock draft is in parentheses:

1. Chicago Bears (From Panthers)

Caleb Williams, QB, Southern California (1)

It’s starting to feel like a foregone conclusion that Williams goes in the the top spot. The only question is whether the Bears will make the pick. Chicago could convince the Commanders to give up a decent ransom to move up one spot. That way the Bears could get some extra assets and still land one of the two top quarterback prospects.

2. Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels, QB, Louisiana State (2)

It feels like Washington will try to be aggressive to move up for Williams. A choice between Daniels and Drake Maye is still a good way to start the draft.

3. New England Patriots

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina (3)

There are rumors the Patriots are not in love with Maye. They could put the pick up for bidding if Williams and Daniels are gone, but they’ll have to take a quarterback at some point in the draft.

4. Arizona Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State (4)

The Cardinals will spend the first three picks just hoping to hear three quarterbacks come off the board..

5. Los Angeles Chargers

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington (7)

Brock Bowers is a perfect fit, but No. 5 is high to take a tight end. Look for the Chargers to try to move down to select Bowers and pick up additional assets. Odunze, however, saw his stock rise at the combine.

6. New York Giants

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU (6)

This is a good draft for receivers. There just happen to be some teams desperate for impactful pass catchers at the top of the first round.

7. Tennessee Titans

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State (14)

Joe Alt and Olu Fashanu have been battling it out on most lists for the top tackle prospect in this draft. There is a growing contingent of analysts who seem to be rallying around Fuaga as the best blocker available, however.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama (8)

The Falcons need an impact player on defense. Turner could be just that. He had a chance to be the first defensive player taken even before his excellent combine performance.

9. Chicago Bears

Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State (16)

It will be tempting to get Williams another receiver or some protection here. It’s possible the Bears will look to sell this pick, but giving edge rusher Montez Sweat a running mate feels wise.

10. New York Jets

Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame (9)

One of the most sure bets of the first round is this pick will be used to get Aaron Rodgers some help. Bowers would be tempting, too.

11. Minnesota Vikings

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan (11)

The recent surge of hype around McCarthy seems far too aggressive to be anything but a series of smoke screens. Somebody is going to buy into it, though.

12. Denver Broncos

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State (10)

The door is wide open for the Broncos to take the best player available now that they’ve purged a huge percentage of their roster.

13. Raiders

Byron Murphy, DT, Texas (23)

Four quarterbacks are gone. There may not be another one the Raiders like enough to draft this high. It will be tempting for the team to pivot to the offensive line, but new general manager Tom Telesco could decide to build up on the other side of the line of scrimmage.

14. New Orleans Saints

Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington (31)

The Saints need help up front. Fautanu has Pro Bowl potential at several positions on the offensive line.

15. Indianapolis Colts

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama (20)

Another team to keep an eye on for Bowers. Arnold has elite ability and could be a star for a Colts squad that believes it is on the rise.

16. Seattle Seahawks

Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA (27)

Seattle needs to continue building its defense. Latu is a solid addition who is sound fundamentally. He also brings more than enough athleticism to the table.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo (19)

This is a good example of a team’s need lining up with a dynamic player still being available at the position. Mitchell has good size and athleticism to go along with high-end ball skills.

18. Cincinnati Bengals

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia (5)

This feels like the floor for Bowers, who by all rights should be long off the board at this point. It’s almost a perfect scenario for Cincinnati.

19. Los Angeles Rams

Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon (17)

The Rams have work to do rebuilding their offensive line. Powers-Johnson, a guy who could be a foundational piece at center but can play anywhere on the interior, is a good start..

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa (15)

DeJean can play cornerback, which could fill a need for the Steelers. DeJean is really just a football player, though. He could eventually play safety and also projects as a good returner.

21. Miami Dolphins

JC Latham, OT, Alabama (18)

Miami’s draft needs could change based on what it does with its own pending free agents. It looks like the Dolphins may have some holes to fill up front.

22. Philadelphia Eagles

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson (29)

It will be tempting for the Eagles to take one of the top linebackers because the position is such a glaring need. Here they stick with a more premium position after suffering numerous injuries in their defensive backfield last year.

23. Houston Texans (From Browns)

Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois (13)

Newton has put some phenomenal reps on tape despite concerns about his size and flexibility. He could form a lethal pass-rushing duo with Will Anderson.

24. Dallas Cowboys

Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia (25)

The Cowboys have a huge hole at left tackle after letting Tyron Smith test the open market. Dallas is fortunate this draft has a lot of options for potential replacements.

25. Green Bay Packers

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma (21)

The Packers are another team that could need a tackle after the market shakes out. Guyton is intriguing because of his natural athleticism. He is raw and still has room to grow as a player. He could move up draft boards before April.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Graham Barton, OL, Duke (NA)

Barton was a good tackle in college, but could move inside in the NFL. He’s a strong match with the Buccaneers given the team’s needs in the interior.

27. Arizona Cardinals (From Texans)

Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State (NA)

Arizona addressed wide receiver at No. 4 and now take care of a premium position on the defensive side. Robinson may need some fine-tuning as a professional to turn his explosiveness into more production.

28. Buffalo Bills

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU (28)

The Bills may attempt to trade up for one of the draft’s elite receivers. Getting a guy like Thomas or Adonai Mitchell would still feel like a victory for Buffalo.

29. Detroit Lions

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri (NA)

The Lions allowed the most receptions of at least 20 yards in the NFL last season. Detroit needs another playmaker on the outside. Rakestraw fits the team’s personality and scheme.

30. Baltimore Ravens

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama (NA)

Cornerback isn’t the Ravens most pressing need but they could still use another one after Marlon Humphrey missed seven games last season. Baltimore could also look at offensive linemen at this spot.

31. San Francisco 49ers

Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona (NA)

San Francisco needs to do some work on the right side of its offensive line. Morgan could provide immediate help. He could also develop into the 49ers’ long-term replacement for Trent Williams at left tackle.

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas (32)

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs just won another Super Bowl despite questionable play from their wide receivers. Mitchell has great size and good speed. Mahomes would also enjoy his ability to win jump balls against defenders.

