Hopkins trade highlights flurry of NFL deals

On the same day the NFL announced it had canceled all public draft events in Las Vegas, the league’s “legal tampering” period began — leading to a flurry of deals.

No transaction is official until the new league year begins Wednesday afternoon. But that didn’t stop teams from making a splash through trades and agreeing to terms with pending unrestricted free agents.

Here are some of the biggest moves from around the NFL on Monday.

Cardinals acquire Hopkins

The Cardinals made the biggest splash of the day when by acquiring wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Houston picked Hopkins at No. 27 overall back in 2013, and he’s since emerged as arguably the best receiver in the NFL. He’s a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, and last year caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards with seven touchdowns.

But more stunning than Texans head coach and de facto general manager Bill O’Brien trading Hopkins was what Houston got in return. Arizona sent just running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick for Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-selection.

According to the Houston Chronicle, friction existed between O’Brien and Hopkins, which was likely a factor in the trade. And Hopkins gave credence to that reporting, tweeting a video of Future saying, “Sensational — that’s the word you’re looking for.”

Colts land Buckner

The Colts also agreed to a significant trade, sending their No. 13 pick in the 2020 draft to the 49ers in exchange for defensive lineman DeForest Buckner. Buckner then agreed to terms on a new deal with Indianapolis, that will pay him $21 million per season — making him the second-highest paid interior defensive lineman.

Buckner is entering his fifth season in the league after San Francisco selected him No. 7 overall in 2016. He was a critical piece for the 49ers defense in 2019, making 7.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits as San Francisco became NFC champions.

But the 49ers apparently felt they had to choose between Buckner and fellow defensive lineman Arik Armstead, and picked the latter. San Francisco then re-signed Armstead, who was slated to become an unrestricted free agent, to a five-year deal worth up to $85 million. The 49ers now also have two first-round picks at No. 13 and No. 31.

Cornerbacks off the board

Former Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones was thought of as the top cornerback on the market. And while the Raiders had interest, Jones decided to pick the Dolphins for his next NFL stop. He will become the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL on a five-year, $82.5 million deal with $57 guaranteed — $40 million over the first two seasons.

Another top cornerback, former Panther James Bradberry, agreed to terms with the Giants on a three-year deal worth $45 million with $32 million guaranteed.

QB carousel

While the biggest free agent prize, quarterback Tom Brady, has yet to agree to terms to a new deal, the Buccaneers are now the betting favorite to land the six-time Super Bowl champion. The Patriots and Chargers are thought to be the other contenders for Brady’s services.

On NFL Network, analyst Daniel Jeremiah said, “I’d be shocked if Philip Rivers is not an Indianapolis Colt when this thing is all said and done.” NFL Network further reported that the Colts and Rivers have had discussions for him to be their next quarterback.

As expected the Cowboys placed the exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, ensuring he’ll be with Dallas in 2019.

