NFL Pro Bowl set to return to Las Vegas

The NFL Pro bowl is set to return to Las Vegas in 2023 after the city successfully hosted the all star event this year.

Signage for the NFL Pro Bowl football game is seen Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday is set to approve the $1.75 million hosting fee tied to the Pro Bowl.

The exact date is still to be determined, but the LVCVA notes the game could be played on Feb. 5, 2023.

This year’s event at Allegiant Stadium proved successful, generating a $54.7 million economic impact and drawing nearly 30,000 fans from out of state, according to the LVCVA. Las Vegas was also set to host the 2021 Pro Bowl, but that was held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time.

Pro Bowl week was more than just the game on Sunday, with various events occurring throughout the Las Vegas Valley in the lead up to the game.

From charity, youth and community events, to the fan-favorite skills challenge held at Las Vegas Ballpark, there was no shortage of chances for fans to catch their favorite players in person.

