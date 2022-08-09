92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
NFL

NFL Pro Bowl set to return to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2022 - 9:49 am
 
Signage for the NFL Pro Bowl football game is seen Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, i ...
Signage for the NFL Pro Bowl football game is seen Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The NFL Pro bowl is set to return to Las Vegas in 2023 after the city successfully hosted the all star event this year.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday is set to approve the $1.75 million hosting fee tied to the Pro Bowl.

The exact date is still to be determined, but the LVCVA notes the game could be played on Feb. 5, 2023.

This year’s event at Allegiant Stadium proved successful, generating a $54.7 million economic impact and drawing nearly 30,000 fans from out of state, according to the LVCVA. Las Vegas was also set to host the 2021 Pro Bowl, but that was held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time.

Pro Bowl week was more than just the game on Sunday, with various events occurring throughout the Las Vegas Valley in the lead up to the game.

From charity, youth and community events, to the fan-favorite skills challenge held at Las Vegas Ballpark, there was no shortage of chances for fans to catch their favorite players in person.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Monsoon conditions arrive in Las Vegas Valley for a week-long stay
Monsoon conditions arrive in Las Vegas Valley for a week-long stay
2
Vegas Loop station planned for south Strip
Vegas Loop station planned for south Strip
3
If your name is George or Jorge, you can eat free in Las Vegas
If your name is George or Jorge, you can eat free in Las Vegas
4
EDITORIAL: Manchin calls the green bluff on electric vehicles
EDITORIAL: Manchin calls the green bluff on electric vehicles
5
The Chili Peppers deliver red hot show at Allegiant Stadium
The Chili Peppers deliver red hot show at Allegiant Stadium
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
 
Raiders report: Josh McDaniels up to challenge
By / RJ

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels successfully challenged an offensive play that was ruled incomplete during the Raiders’ preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley coaches from the sideline during the first half of an ...
Gus Bradley hopes to build on Raiders success in Indianapolis
By Michael Marot The Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley coached just one season in Las Vegas. The Raiders were 14th in the league in yards allowed per game after rankings 25th in 2020.