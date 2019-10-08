Review-Journal adds veteran reporter Greg Bedard to cover NFL

Greg Bedard, who formerly covered the NFL for “Sports Illustrated,” will report on the league for the RJ, the news organization announced Monday.

Greg Bedard

The Review-Journal’s growing pro football coverage has gained a national name.

He brings 15 years of experience in and around the NFL. He was part of SI’s award-winning “Monday Morning Quarterback” reporting team.

“We’re thrilled to have Greg join our NFL coverage team,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “Greg will bring a well-sourced, deep understanding of the league to Review-Journal readers, and his game-film analysis is highly regarded by football coaches everywhere.”

He replaces Don Banks, who died after joining the Review-Journal in August. A former colleague of Banks’ at “MMQB,” Bedard will provide insight on the league’s inner workings, the Raiders’ on- and off-field events and their move to Las Vegas.

Bedard, a 1997 graduate of Rutgers, has been covering the NFL since 2004., starting with the Miami Dolphins for the Palm Beach (Florida) Post. He has since covered the Green Bay Packers for the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel and the league for the Boston Globe

Since leaving Sports Illustrated two years ago, he created the Boston Sports Journal, which provides daily coverage of the city’s pro teams. He transitions from that venture beginning this week.

“I wasn’t looking for another opportunity but I did listen, and then I loved what I heard from management and what I saw in the newsroom at the RJ,” Bedard said. “They are one of the few outlets that is heavily investing in coverage, and the chance to pick up the baton from my late friend Don Banks to lead their NFL coverage as they welcome the Raiders to the city, starting with the draft in April, well, these kinds of opportunities don’t come around in this business very often anymore, and I’m beyond excited for it.”

Bill Bradley is sports editor of the Review-Journal. He can be reached at bbradley@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2909. Follow @billbradleyLV on Twitter.