Special NFL store ready to kick off on Las Vegas Strip

The store will offer an assortment of exclusive fan gear from all 32 clubs, the league and NFL events.

A statue in front of Caesars Palace fitted with an NFL jersey, seen here on Dec. 31, 2021. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The logo for the new NFL Las Vegas presented by Visa store (courtesy)

People shop at the Forum Shops at Caesars on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans of all things NFL will soon have a new Strip store to tackle their favorite teams’ gear.

The NFL in association with Legends will open the NFL Las Vegas presented by Visa store Jan. 15 at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

The first-of-its-kind NFL-themed store offers an assortment of exclusive fan gear from all 32 clubs, the league, NFL events and is set to feature special collaborations with celebrities and local designers.

The NFL Las Vegas store, located near the Forum Shops’ Atlantis Show, also will host fan experiences, including special product launch events and NFL player and talent appearances.

“Home to the Raiders and the state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas continues to be a premier location for the League to expand our presence and grow our fanbase,” Ryan Samuelson, vice president of consumer products at the NFL said in a statement. “NFL Las Vegas presented by Visa will add to the vibrancy of the city while providing fans with a modern retail experience in collaboration with Legends and Visa against the backdrop of the upcoming Pro Bowl, the 2022 NFL Draft, and the recently announced Super Bowl LVIII in Vegas.”

NFL Las Vegas furthers the partnership between NFL and Legends, building on Legends strong on-site retail activations at NFL special events including Super Bowl LV.

“Legends is proud to continue our partnership with the NFL to create a unique, immersive retail experience in Las Vegas that is sure to become a destination for football fans,” Dan Smith, president of Legends Hospitality said in a statement. “We have designed a store with the fan in mind, offering exclusive products and customization options as well as special in-store events that will provide something for fans of all ages.”

The 8,000-square-foot store represents another sign of the NFL’s growing presence in Las Vegas, with the Raiders having several Raider Image locations across the valley, including its flagship store located at Allegiant Stadium.

Visa will provide seamless, safe, and secure digital payments at the store, including a first-of-its-kind RFID-enabled check-out solution, the statement said.

“From day one, this retail experience will offer a seamless and secure payment environment while providing future real estate to trial or launch even newer payment experiences,” said Mary Ann Reilly, Visa senior vice president and head of North America marketing. “As more retailers recognize the value that payment technology can bring to their businesses, we are proud to have such a strong partnership with the NFL that enables us to provide fans with the latest in payments, whether in a stadium or a new retail environment like this one.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.