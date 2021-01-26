NIAA cancels basketball, wrestling seasons
The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association in announcement attributed the decision to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s pause of contact sports through at least Feb. 14.
The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association canceled the boys and girls basketball and the wrestling seasons.
