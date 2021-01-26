37°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Sports

NIAA cancels basketball, wrestling seasons

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2021 - 9:43 am
 
Spring Valley's Chelsea Camara (5) celebrates after scoring against Bishop Gorman during the se ...
Spring Valley's Chelsea Camara (5) celebrates after scoring against Bishop Gorman during the second half of a basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association canceled the boys and girls basketball and the wrestling seasons.

The NIAA in announcement attributed the decision to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s pause of contact sports through at least Feb. 14.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Snow could dust Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday
Snow could dust Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday
2
6-figure table game jackpots hit on, off the Strip
6-figure table game jackpots hit on, off the Strip
3
No-shows contribute to troubles at Nevada DMV offices
No-shows contribute to troubles at Nevada DMV offices
4
He brought $5 for dinner date. She’s now charged with attempted murder, arson
He brought $5 for dinner date. She’s now charged with attempted murder, arson
5
SNHD to begin offering appointments for 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
SNHD to begin offering appointments for 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST