NIAA cancels basketball, wrestling seasons

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association in announcement attributed the decision to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s pause of contact sports through at least Feb. 14.

Spring Valley's Chelsea Camara (5) celebrates after scoring against Bishop Gorman during the second half of a basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association canceled the boys and girls basketball and the wrestling seasons.

The NIAA in announcement attributed the decision to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s pause of contact sports through at least Feb. 14.

NIAA Update 20 : Full/Close Contact Sports pic.twitter.com/4VukdbX9cw — Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (@NIAASports) January 26, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.