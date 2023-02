2023 WSOP bracelet event schedule — FULL LIST

A total of 95 events are scheduled for the 2023 World Series of Poker from May 30 to July 18 at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas.

Espen Jorstad competes in the last table of the main event during the World Series of Poker, at Bally’s Event Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

All 95 bracelet events scheduled for the World Series of Poker from May 30 to July 18 at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas. (Note: Some events have starting flights on multiple days.):

May 30: Event 1, $500 Casino Employees No-limit Hold’em

May 30: Event 2, $25,000 High Roller 6-Handed No-limit Hold’em

May 31: Event 3, $1,000 Mystery Millions No-limit Hold’em

May 31: Event 4, Tournament of Champions

May 31: Event 5, $1,500 Dealers Choice (6-Handed)

June 1: Event 6, $5,000 Mixed No-limit Hold’em; Pot-Limit Omaha (8-Handed)

June 1: Event 7, $1,500 Limit Hold’em (8-Handed)

June 2: Event 8, $25,000 Heads Up No-limit Hold’em Championship

June 2: Event 9, $1,500 Seven Card Stud

June 3: Event 10, $10,000 Dealers Choice 6-Handed Championship

June 4: Event 11, $600 No-limit Hold’em Deepstack

June 4: Event 12, $5,000 Freezeout No-limit Hold’em (8-Handed)

June 5: Event 13, $600 Pot-Limit Omaha Deepstack (8-Handed)

June 5: Event 14, $10,000 Seven Card Stud Championship

June 6: Event 15, $1,500 6-Handed No-limit Hold’em

June 6: Event 16, $25,000 High Roller No-limit Hold’em (8-Handed)

June 6: Event 17, $1,500 Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better (8-Handed)

June 7: Event 18, $300 Gladiators of Poker No-limit Hold’em

June 7: Event 19, $2,500 Freezeout No-limit Hold’em

June 7: Event 20, $1,500 Badugi (6-Handed)

June 8: Event 21, $1,000 Pot-Limit Omaha (8-Handed)

June 8: Event 22, $10,000 Limit Hold’em Championship (8-Handed)

June 9: Event 23, $50,000 High Roller No-limit Hold’em (8-Handed)

June 9: Event 24, $1,500 Razz

June 10: Event 25, $10,000 Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better Championship (8-Handed)

June 11: Event 26, $800 No-limit Hold’em Deepstack

June 11: Event 27, $1,500 Eight Game Mix (6-Handed)

June 12: Event 28, $1,500 Freezeout No-limit Hold’em

June 12: Event 29, $100,000 High Roller No-limit Hold’em

June 12: Event 30, $1,500 Limit 2-7 Lowball Triple Draw (6-Handed)

June 13: Event 31, $600 Mixed No-limit Hold’em; Pot-Limit Omaha Deepstack (8-Handed)

June 13: Event 32, $3,000 6-Handed No-limit Hold’em

June 13: Event 33, $10,000 Razz Championship

June 14: Event 34, $1,500 Pot-Limit Omaha (8-Handed)

June 14: Event 35, $10,000 Secret Bounty No-limit Hold’em (8-Handed)

June 14: Event 36, $3,000 Nine Game Mix (7-Handed)

June 15: Event 37, $2,000 No-limit Hold’em

June 15: Event 38, $10,000 Limit 2-7 Lowball Triple Draw Championship (6-Handed)

June 16: Event 39, $1,500 Monster Stack No-limit Hold’em

June 16: Event 40, $250,000 Super High Roller No-limit Hold’em

June 17: Event 41, $1,500 Big O

June 18: Event 42, $800 8-handed No-limit Hold’em Deepstack

June 18: Event 43, $50,000 Poker Players Championship (7-Handed)

June 19: Event 44, $3,000 No-limit Hold’em

June 19: Event 45, $1,500 Mixed

June 20: Event 46, $500 Freezeout No-limit Hold’em

June 20: Event 47, $1,500 H.O.R.S.E.

June 21: Event 48, $1,000 Seniors No-limit Hold’em Championship

June 21: Event 49, $1,500 Super Turbo Bounty No-limit Hold’em

June 21: Event 50, $1,000 Pot-Limit Omaha Championship (8-Handed)

June 22: Event 51, $1,000 Tag Team No-limit Hold’em

June 22: Event 52, $2,500 Mixed Triple Draw Lowball

June 23: Event 53, $1,500 Millionaire Maker No-limit Hold’em

June 23: Event 54, $10,000 H.O.R.S.E. Championship

June 24: Event 55, $1,500 Seven Card Stud Hi-Lo 8 or Better

June 25: Event 56, $500 Salute to Warriors No-limit Hold’em

June 25: Event 57, $25,000 High Roller Pot-Limit Omaha (8-Handed)

June 25: Event 58, $3,000 6-Handed Limit Hold’em

June 26: Event 59, $3,000 Freezeout No-limit Hold’em

June 26: Event 60, $1,500 No-limit 2-7 Lowball Draw (7-Handed)

June 27: Event 61, $1,000 Super Seniors No-limit Hold’em

June 27: Event 62, $1,500 Mixed No-limit Hold’em; Pot-Limit Omaha (8-Handed)

June 27: Event 63, $10,000 Seven Card Stud Hi-Lo 8 or Better Championship

June 28: Event 64, $600 Deepstack Championship No-limit Hold’em

June 28: Event 65, $5,000 6-Handed No-limit Hold’em

June 28: Event 66, $1,500 Pot-Limit Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better (8-Handed)

June 29: Event 67, $10,000/$1,000 Ladies No-limit Hold’em Championship

June 29: Event 68, $1,000 Super Turbo Bounty No-limit Hold’em

June 29: Event 69, $10,000 No-limit 2-7 Lowball Draw Championship (7-Handed)

June 30: Event 70, $400 Colossus No-limit Hold’em

June 30: Event 71, $50,000 High Roller Pot-Limit Omaha

July 1: Event 72, $10,000 Super Turbo Bounty No-limit Hold’em

July 1: Event 73, $2,500 Mixed Big Bet Event

July 2: Event 74, $1,000 Mini Main Event No-limit Hold’em

July 2: Event 75, $10,000 Pot-Limit Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better Championship (8-Handed)

July 3: Event 76, $10,000 Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship

July 7: Event 77, $777 Lucky 7’s No-limit Hold’em (7-Handed)

July 7: Event 78, $1,500 Bounty Pot-Limit Omaha (8-Handed)

July 10: Event 79, $2,500 No-limit Hold’em

July 10: Event 80, $25,000 High Roller H.O.R.S.E. (8-Handed)

July 11: Event 81, $600 Ultra Stack No-limit Hold’em

July 11: Event 82, $3,000 6-Handed Pot-Limit Omaha

July 12: Event 83, $1,500 Short Deck No-limit Hold’em

July 12: Event 84, $50,000 High Roller No-limit Hold’em

July 13: Event 85, $1,500 Shootout No-limit Hold’em (2,000 player max)

July 13: Event 86, $1,979 Poker Hall of Fame Bounty No-limit Hold’em

July 13: Event 87, $2,500 Mixed

July 14: Event 88, $1,500 The Closer No-limit Hold’em

July 14: Event 89, $1,000 Flip & Go No-limit Hold’em

July 14: Event 90, $10,000 6-Handed No-limit Hold’em Championship

July 15: Event 91, $3,000 H.O.R.S.E.

July 16: Event 92, $1,000 Freezeout No-limit Hold’em

July 16: Event 93, $10,000 Short Deck No-limit Hold’em

July 17: Event 94, $5,000 8-handed No-limit Hold’em

July 18: Event 95, $1,000 Super Turbo No-limit Hold’em

