WSOP announces full bracelet schedule for 2023 event

The World Series of Poker released its full schedule of tournaments for the event May 30 to July 18 at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas.

Espen Jorstad poses after winning the World Series of Poker main event, at Bally’s Event Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The World Series of Poker released its full schedule of live and online tournaments Thursday for the 54th annual event this summer at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas.

The schedule features 95 live tournaments, including the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship known as the Main Event. There also are 20 online events for players in Nevada and New Jersey in addition to seven online tournaments for the Michigan and Pennsylvania player pool.

This year’s Main Event runs from July 3 to 17, and officials have created a series of promotions in hopes of breaking the record for largest field. Last year’s tournament was the second largest with 8,663 entrants, behind only the 2006 event with 8,773. Espen Jorstad of Norway won last year’s Main Event and took home $10 million.

This is THE year ✨ With Main Event Mania, even more tables, the first ever $300 Bracelet Event, and an epic 2023 WSOP schedule planned, this is your year to be a part of history. Check out all of the details below 👇

PR: https://t.co/qFXXt3IWY2

Schedule: https://t.co/215kBEuQjK pic.twitter.com/Pkra22Yg06 — WSOP – World Series of Poker (@WSOP) February 2, 2023

GGPoker is giving away 600 Main Event seats through online satellites, while the WSOP’s first-ever Global Qualification Weekend takes place May 20 and 21. Poker rooms on five continents will hold satellite tournaments to award a guaranteed Main Event seat and travel expenses.

Also, WSOP.com will hold online satellites beginning June 25 for a guaranteed 112 Main Event seats.

If the Main Event attendance record is broken, the WSOP will hold a drawing and award a nontransferable Main Event buy-in for the next 30 years to one player in the field.

“With the momentum generated from the WSOP’s debut on the Las Vegas Strip last year, we expect a record-breaking WSOP and World Championship at Paris and Horseshoe Las Vegas in 2023,” WSOP senior vice president and executive director Ty Stewart said in a statement. “If the Main Event is on your bucket list, this is the year to get to Vegas.”

The WSOP previously announced the series will run May 30 through July 18, as it returns to the Strip for the second straight year. The 2023 series will feature more than 600 poker tables, the most in its history, with live cash games and a new Hall of Fame Poker Room.

The schedule features tournaments for players of all levels, with buy-ins ranging from $300 up to $250,000. Highlights include:

— The Mystery Millions (May 31 to June 5), a $1,000 buy-in with a $1 million guarantee for first place and $1 million as the top bounty prize.

— Gladiators of Poker (June 7 to 12), The lowest buy-in tournament in WSOP history at $300 and one of nine new events. The $3 million guaranteed prize pool could attract the largest field in live tournament poker history.

— Super High Roller No-limit Hold’em (June 16 to 18), the $250,000 buy-in is the most expensive of the series.

The WSOP will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network with daily streaming also available on the subscription service PokerGo.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.