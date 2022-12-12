World Series of Poker announces dates for 2023 event

The 54th annual World Series of Poker opens May 30 at Paris Las Vegas and Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Espen Jorstad reacts after winning in the final table of the main event during the World Series of Poker, at Bally’s Event Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The World Series of Poker will return to the Strip next summer.

The 54th annual event opens May 30 at Paris Las Vegas and Horseshoe Las Vegas (formerly Bally’s) and concludes July 18, Caesars Entertainment announced Monday.

The WSOP moved to the properties for 2022 after a successful 16-year run at the Rio Convention Center.

“The historic debut of the WSOP on the Las Vegas Strip delivered in a big way, and we’re excited to announce our Summer 2023 dates in time for the holidays,” WSOP senior vice president and executive director Ty Stewart said in a statement.

“Poker players and fans can now officially mark their calendars and maybe even book their loved ones or themselves a trip to the WSOP as a holiday gift. We’re glad to be back at Paris Las Vegas and the future Horseshoe Las Vegas for another exciting chapter in the tournament’s history as these two resorts raised the bar in hosting last year’s event.”

Here are some of the events to look forward to during next year’s @WSOP. 👇 pic.twitter.com/sUp6pz1ZRJ — Horseshoe Las Vegas (@HorseshoeVegas) December 12, 2022

The $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship, best known as the Main Event, is slated to run from July 3 to 17. This summer’s Main Event was the second-largest field in the tournament’s history with 8,663 entrants, and Norwegian Espen Jorstad took home the $10 million first prize.

The first flagship event takes place May 31 with the $1,000 buy-in “Mystery Millions” No-limit Hold’em tournament, which features bounties ranging from $10,000 to $1 million for each knockout in addition to a $1 million guaranteed first prize.

The WSOP will continue to feature tentpole events each weekend, such as the “Monster Stack,” the “Millionaire Maker,” the Seniors Event and the Ladies Championship.

Other notable tournaments include the “Colossus” on June 30, which is a $400 buy-in tournament, and two new events: the $600 buy-in Ultra Stack (July 11) and the $300 buy-in Gladiators of Poker (June 7) that has a $3 million guaranteed prize pool.

The full WSOP schedule will be announced in 2023.

“With more than six months to go from the start of the next WSOP, you can already feel the anticipation building at our resorts,” said Jason Gregorec, senior vice president and general manager of Paris and Horseshoe Las Vegas, in a statement.

“The tournament delivered unforgettable moments during its debut on The Strip, and we’re excited to welcome back poker’s premier event of the year. We can’t wait to see the first WSOP Main Event champion crowned at the new Horseshoe Las Vegas.”

