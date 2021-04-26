70°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Poker

Dates set for WSOP Online’s international version

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2021 - 3:45 pm
 
A deck of cards on a table on day one of the main event during the World Series of Poker tourna ...
A deck of cards on a table on day one of the main event during the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio in Las Vegas, Monday, July 2, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The international version of the World Series of Poker Online will feature 33 bracelet events starting Aug. 1.

The series will run from Aug. 1 to Sept. 12 on GGPoker, which also hosted the international version of the WSOP Online last year. The schedule of buy-ins and events will be announced at a later date, WSOP officials said in a news release Monday.

The U.S. version of the WSOP Online will be July 1 to Aug. 1 on WSOP.com, also with 33 bracelet events scheduled.

Because of America’s online poker laws, the world cannot play together, so the WSOP holds separate U.S. and international series. For the U.S. series, players must be physically located in Nevada and New Jersey to play. Americans are allowed to play in the international series, but they have to travel out of the country to do so.

WSOP officials plan to hold the traditional in-person WSOP at the Rio this fall, tentatively scheduled for Sept. 30 to Nov. 23, including the Main Event, the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship.

The WSOP Online was created last year when the WSOP at the Rio was postponed, then canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The WSOP also announced Monday that GGPoker will host a Super Online Circuit Series from May 1 to May 30 and a Winter Online Super Circuit with dates to be announced.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mount Charleston loses power due to strong winds
Mount Charleston loses power due to strong winds
2
Man arrested after shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured on Strip
Man arrested after shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured on Strip
3
Driver of rented Lamborghini who went ‘off-roading’ suspected of DUI
Driver of rented Lamborghini who went ‘off-roading’ suspected of DUI
4
Henderson officers with years of misconduct kept working. Confidential records reveal why.
Henderson officers with years of misconduct kept working. Confidential records reveal why.
5
Bookkeeper at Las Vegas business accused of swindling $348K
Bookkeeper at Las Vegas business accused of swindling $348K
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
WSOP leaving ESPN in new TV deal
By / RJ

The World Series of Poker will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network starting this year, with 15 hours of Main Event coverage and 36 hours of other events.

Dario Diofebi (Illustration by Severiano del Castillo Galvan/rjmagazine)
Q&A with high-stakes poker player Dario Diofebi
By C.L. Gaber

The story focuses on a fictional Strip hotel, a high-stakes poker player, a clinically depressed cocktail waitress and a reporter fighting for their souls.