Dates set for WSOP Online’s international version

The international version of the World Series of Poker Online on GGPoker will feature 33 bracelet events, just like its U.S. counterpart.

A deck of cards on a table on day one of the main event during the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio in Las Vegas, Monday, July 2, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The international version of the World Series of Poker Online will feature 33 bracelet events starting Aug. 1.

The series will run from Aug. 1 to Sept. 12 on GGPoker, which also hosted the international version of the WSOP Online last year. The schedule of buy-ins and events will be announced at a later date, WSOP officials said in a news release Monday.

The U.S. version of the WSOP Online will be July 1 to Aug. 1 on WSOP.com, also with 33 bracelet events scheduled.

Because of America’s online poker laws, the world cannot play together, so the WSOP holds separate U.S. and international series. For the U.S. series, players must be physically located in Nevada and New Jersey to play. Americans are allowed to play in the international series, but they have to travel out of the country to do so.

WSOP officials plan to hold the traditional in-person WSOP at the Rio this fall, tentatively scheduled for Sept. 30 to Nov. 23, including the Main Event, the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship.

The WSOP Online was created last year when the WSOP at the Rio was postponed, then canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The WSOP also announced Monday that GGPoker will host a Super Online Circuit Series from May 1 to May 30 and a Winter Online Super Circuit with dates to be announced.

