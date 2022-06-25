Phil Ivey falls short of 11th WSOP bracelet in Super High Roller

Phil Ivey fell short of his 11th career World Series of Poker bracelet Saturday at the final table of the $250,000 buy-in Super High Roller No-Limit Hold’em event.

Phil Ivey reached the final table of the World Series of Poker’s $250,000 buy-in Super High Roller No-Limit Hold’em tournament on Saturday as he looks for his 11th career bracelet. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)

Phil Ivey will have to wait for his 11th career World Series of Poker victory.

After reaching the final table of the $250,000 buy-in Super High Roller No-Limit Hold’em on Saturday at Bally’s Event Center, Ivey was eliminated in seventh place from the biggest buy-in event of the WSOP schedule.

Ivey won $597,381, his fourth cash of at least six figures this summer. He was looking to break a tie for second place on the all-time bracelet list with Doyle Brunson and Johnny Chan.

The tournament continued Saturday night, with high-stakes pro Alex Foxen holding a commanding chip lead as he searches for his first career WSOP bracelet. First prize in the Super High Roller event is more than $4.56 million.

Ivey, who skipped the 2021 WSOP, arrived this summer focused and continues to run well. He has cashed in six tournaments for more than $2 million, including a second-place finish in the $100,000 buy-in High Roller No-Limit Hold’em tournament Monday.

But he was mostly card dead at the final table Saturday despite entering play in fifth place with 24 big blinds. Ivey lost a key pot against Sam Soverel about 30 minutes into the action, then folded a pair of 5s rather than risking most of his stack against defending champion Adrian Mateos.

A few hands later, Ivey was all-in for his final 4.6 million chips and was sent to the rail by Brandon Steven, whose ace-queen holding dominated his opponent’s queen-jack.

Ivey’s last WSOP win came in 2014 when he took down the $1,500 buy-in 8-Game Mix for his 10th career bracelet.

Daniel Zack, who leads the WSOP Player of the Year race, busted in eighth place.

Meanwhile, poker pro Daniel Negreanu finished short of the money after he bought into the tournament twice. According to the tournament updates, Negreanu suffered a bad beat against high-stakes pro David Peters during Day 2 on Friday, then slammed his camera and tripod into the table before he threw the vlogging equipment at a wall.

Negreanu said on his Friday vlog he is down almost $1 million for the series with only four small cashes to his credit.

