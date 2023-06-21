Poker legend Doyle Brunson to be honored on Strip

Legendary poker player Doyle Brunson will be remembered during a celebration of life in the Jubilee Theater at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

FILE - Doyle Brunson plays on the third day of the World Series of Poker main event in Las Vegas on July 11, 2013. Brunson, one of the most influential poker players of all time and a two-time world champion, died Sunday, May 14, 2023. He was 89. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

The event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and seating will be first come, first served. The celebration is scheduled to begin at noon.

Brunson, who died May 14 at age 89, started his poker career in the dangerous backrooms of Texas saloons in the 1950s. He went on to win millions of dollars in high-stakes cash games and tournaments, and became known as the “Godfather of Poker.”

Brunson was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.

The longtime Las Vegas resident won 10 World Series of Poker tournaments during his career, including the Main Event in 1976 and 1977, and also earned a World Poker Tour title in 2004. His strategy book “Super System” influenced a generation of poker players.

Among those scheduled to share memories of Brunson at the celebration of life are prominent poker figures Jack Binion, Lyle Berman, Dewey Tomko, Billy Baxter, Eric Drache, Phil Hellmuth and Daniel Negreanu.

