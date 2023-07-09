Poker player suffers brutal bad beat in WSOP Main Event

Former WSOP bracelet winner Kory Kilpatrick was on the wrong end of one of the worst beats so far in the Main Event and was eliminated on Day 2.

Attendees stream about during the final starting flight of World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship at the Horseshoe on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

To get knocked out of the World Series of Poker Main Event in the first two days of the tournament, it often takes a bad beat.

That’s what happened to Kory Kilpatrick on Saturday.

The former WSOP bracelet winner was on the wrong end of one of the worst coolers so far in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship and was eliminated on Day 2D in brutal fashion.

Kilpatrick of Athens, Georgia, was holding pocket aces as four players went to the flop. The board of nine-ace-nine looked perfect for Kilpatrick, who had just over 20 big blinds in his chip stack and decided to slow-play his full house.

The three remaining players in the hand checked the turn card before there were fireworks on the river. Robert Bogo of Peoria, Arizona, led out for 11,000 chips, and Kilpatrick shoved his remaining 21,900 chips thinking his hand was best.

But Bogo instantly called when the action was back on him, then flipped over quad nines to win the pot and send Kilpatrick to the rail.

“I thought I was trapping you, sir,” said Kilpatrick, who took the bad beat in stride.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.