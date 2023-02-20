Poker player wins hand worth nearly $2 million – VIDEO

Patrik Antonius, a high-stakes poker pro, won a hand worth almost $2 million during a cash game Sunday, the largest pot ever broadcast on a U.S. live stream.

Patrik Antonius won a hand worth $1.978 million during PokerGO's "No Gamble No Future Cash of the Titans" game on Sunday at Aria. It is the largest pot in U.S. poker live stream history. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)

The most expensive poker hand ever live-streamed in the U.S. took place Sunday in Las Vegas.

Patrik Antonius, a renowned high-stakes pro, won a pot worth $1.978 million during PokerGO’s “No Gamble, No Future Cash of the Titans” cash game at Aria.

The previous record for the largest pot in U.S. poker live-stream history was set by Alan Keating in December when he won $1.158 million on “Hustler Casino Live.”

Antonius was one of six players who bought into the “Cash of the Titans” game for $1 million, joining Eric Persson, Rob Yong, Andrew Robl, Markus Gonsalves, and Matthew “MJ” Gonzales.

The game ran for three days, and the blinds were at $1,000/$2,000 with a $2,000 big-blind ante to start Day 3 on Sunday.

Antonius’ record-setting win came against Persson, who started the hand with queen-nine of hearts. The flop was 8-3-3 with two hearts and Antonius bet $40,000 holding ace-king of hearts.

Persson almost immediately raised to $140,000, which was enough to chase Yong out of the hand. But Antonius reraised to $250,000 and Persson called.

After the ace of spades came on the turn, Antonius bet $150,000, and Persson pushed all of his remaining chips in the middle to create a seven-figure pot. Antonius called, and Persson was drawing dead with no way to win the hand going to the river.

Antonius gave back a large chunk of his winnings later in the show to Robl, who took down a $1.269 million pot. The action-filled game also saw Gonsalves scoop a $1.298 million pot when his pocket aces held up against Yong’s pocket queens.

