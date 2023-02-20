43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Poker

Poker player wins hand worth nearly $2 million – VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2023 - 5:36 am
 
Patrik Antonius won a hand worth $1.978 million during PokerGO's "No Gamble No Future Cash of t ...
Patrik Antonius won a hand worth $1.978 million during PokerGO's "No Gamble No Future Cash of the Titans" game on Sunday at Aria. It is the largest pot in U.S. poker live stream history. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)
Patrik Antonius won a hand worth $1.978 million during PokerGO's "No Gamble No Future Cash of t ...
Patrik Antonius won a hand worth $1.978 million during PokerGO's "No Gamble No Future Cash of the Titans" game on Sunday at Aria. It is the largest pot in U.S. poker live stream history. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)

The most expensive poker hand ever live-streamed in the U.S. took place Sunday in Las Vegas.

Patrik Antonius, a renowned high-stakes pro, won a pot worth $1.978 million during PokerGO’s “No Gamble, No Future Cash of the Titans” cash game at Aria.

The previous record for the largest pot in U.S. poker live-stream history was set by Alan Keating in December when he won $1.158 million on “Hustler Casino Live.”

Antonius was one of six players who bought into the “Cash of the Titans” game for $1 million, joining Eric Persson, Rob Yong, Andrew Robl, Markus Gonsalves, and Matthew “MJ” Gonzales.

The game ran for three days, and the blinds were at $1,000/$2,000 with a $2,000 big-blind ante to start Day 3 on Sunday.

Antonius’ record-setting win came against Persson, who started the hand with queen-nine of hearts. The flop was 8-3-3 with two hearts and Antonius bet $40,000 holding ace-king of hearts.

Persson almost immediately raised to $140,000, which was enough to chase Yong out of the hand. But Antonius reraised to $250,000 and Persson called.

After the ace of spades came on the turn, Antonius bet $150,000, and Persson pushed all of his remaining chips in the middle to create a seven-figure pot. Antonius called, and Persson was drawing dead with no way to win the hand going to the river.

Antonius gave back a large chunk of his winnings later in the show to Robl, who took down a $1.269 million pot. The action-filled game also saw Gonsalves scoop a $1.298 million pot when his pocket aces held up against Yong’s pocket queens.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders fire defensive assistant coach
Raiders fire defensive assistant coach
2
Lawsuit: Dealer continued to deal with man slumped over during cardiac arrest
Lawsuit: Dealer continued to deal with man slumped over during cardiac arrest
3
U2 stands to set per-show record at the Sphere
U2 stands to set per-show record at the Sphere
4
Now Open: 10 new restaurants in and around Summerlin
Now Open: 10 new restaurants in and around Summerlin
5
Organizers apologize as glitches mar start to Las Vegas Pokemon Go event
Organizers apologize as glitches mar start to Las Vegas Pokemon Go event
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
2023 WSOP bracelet event schedule — FULL LIST
2023 WSOP bracelet event schedule — FULL LIST
WSOP announces full bracelet schedule for 2023 event
WSOP announces full bracelet schedule for 2023 event
$2.2M Super Bowl bet placed as kickoff nears; $500K+ bets on total
$2.2M Super Bowl bet placed as kickoff nears; $500K+ bets on total
Bettors hit same NFL 1st TD parlay for massive payouts
Bettors hit same NFL 1st TD parlay for massive payouts
William Hill, Caesars betting apps working again; bonus bets added
William Hill, Caesars betting apps working again; bonus bets added
Golden Knights no longer favored to win Pacific Division
Golden Knights no longer favored to win Pacific Division