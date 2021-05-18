Summer poker schedule filling up in Las Vegas

Scheduled events include the Wynn Millions with a $10 million guaranteed prize pool and several big buy-in events at the PokerGO studio.

The summer poker schedule is filling up, even without the World Series of Poker.

The flagship WSOP at the Rio has been moved to the fall (Sept. 30 to Nov. 23) because of the coronavirus pandemic. But several casinos have scheduled significant events for the summer, led by Wynn Las Vegas, which has announced a $10 million guaranteed prize pool for its Wynn Millions starting June 25.

Announcing the $10,000,000 guaranteed Wynn Millions, the highlight of the 2021 Wynn Summer Classic! Featuring more than 30 events, the Summer Classic will run May 27-July 13. For the complete schedule, visit https://t.co/yS3vIRwnLL. pic.twitter.com/hQCVXsnSWt — Wynn Poker Room (@WynnPoker) April 27, 2021

That $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em event is the centerpiece of the Wynn Summer Classic tournament series that runs May 27 to July 13. The series features more than 30 events, most with buy-ins of $600 or less.

Here are other scheduled events:

WSOP Online

The live WSOP is waiting until the fall, but the WSOP Online is back with 33 events for its U.S. version July 1 to Aug. 1 on WSOP.com.

The buy-ins range from $333 to $7,777. The $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Championship will be held July 31.

The U.S. version of the WSOP Online is open to players physically located in Nevada and New Jersey.

U.S. Poker Open

The PokerGO studio by the Aria has several events planned for the summer as the subscription video service launches its PokerGO Tour.

The U.S. Poker Open will be held June 3 to 15. The series ends with a $50,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em event June 14. A $25,000 No-limit Hold’em event and 10 $10,000 events, including some games other than No-limit Hold’em, are also scheduled.

Also upcoming are the PokerGO Cup on July 1 to 10, including a $100,000 Main Event, and the PokerGO Heads-Up Championship on July 12.

Venetian DeepStack

The Venetian’s DeepStack Championship Poker Series already started May 3 and runs to Aug. 1, with more than $15 million in total guaranteed prize pools.

Our DeepStack Championship Poker Series is underway featuring more than $15 Million in guaranteed tournament prize pools. May schedule attached. Complete schedule: https://t.co/v8Qv4ah2bq pic.twitter.com/UhRFS8HjHQ — Venetian Poker Room (@VenetianPoker) May 14, 2021

Most events are $600 or less, but big buy-in events include $10,000 and $25,000 No-limit Hold’em High Roller events May 27 to 29 and a $5,000 World Poker Tour event starting July 2.

The Orleans

The Orleans 2021 Summer Poker Series runs from June 11 to July 22 with $2.5 million in total guarantees.

You've been asking for it, and here it is! The Orleans Poker Room is thrilled to announce our 2021 Summer Poker Series schedule! The event will run June 11th – July 22nd and will feature several new events to The Orleans. We're very excited to welcome everyone back! pic.twitter.com/VR6EMia14u — OrleansPokerRoom (@OrleansPokerRo1) May 12, 2021

A $600 No-limit Hold’em Championship will be held starting July 16.

Everyone who makes a final table at an Orleans event qualifies for a free entry tournament at the end of the series with a $15,000 prize pool.

South Point

The South Point will host the Benny Binion Summer Shootout from June 10 to 12.

Coming soon to your favorite Las Vegas Poker Room. The Benny Binion Shootout returns to @SPPokr in June. Registration opens on June 1 at noon. The first 128 in line will get a seat and a chance for a first-place prize of $100,000. #Shootout #BangBang #Poker #Guaranteed pic.twitter.com/2H2diWH9Cl — South Point Poker Room (@SPPokr) May 14, 2021

The $2,200 No-limit Hold’em event is limited to 128 players. Registration to reserve spots starts at noon June 1.

