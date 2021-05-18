89°F
Poker

Summer poker schedule filling up in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2021 - 11:19 am
 
A view of the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The summer poker schedule is filling up, even without the World Series of Poker.

The flagship WSOP at the Rio has been moved to the fall (Sept. 30 to Nov. 23) because of the coronavirus pandemic. But several casinos have scheduled significant events for the summer, led by Wynn Las Vegas, which has announced a $10 million guaranteed prize pool for its Wynn Millions starting June 25.

That $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em event is the centerpiece of the Wynn Summer Classic tournament series that runs May 27 to July 13. The series features more than 30 events, most with buy-ins of $600 or less.

Here are other scheduled events:

WSOP Online

The live WSOP is waiting until the fall, but the WSOP Online is back with 33 events for its U.S. version July 1 to Aug. 1 on WSOP.com.

The buy-ins range from $333 to $7,777. The $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Championship will be held July 31.

The U.S. version of the WSOP Online is open to players physically located in Nevada and New Jersey.

U.S. Poker Open

The PokerGO studio by the Aria has several events planned for the summer as the subscription video service launches its PokerGO Tour.

The U.S. Poker Open will be held June 3 to 15. The series ends with a $50,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em event June 14. A $25,000 No-limit Hold’em event and 10 $10,000 events, including some games other than No-limit Hold’em, are also scheduled.

Also upcoming are the PokerGO Cup on July 1 to 10, including a $100,000 Main Event, and the PokerGO Heads-Up Championship on July 12.

Venetian DeepStack

The Venetian’s DeepStack Championship Poker Series already started May 3 and runs to Aug. 1, with more than $15 million in total guaranteed prize pools.

Most events are $600 or less, but big buy-in events include $10,000 and $25,000 No-limit Hold’em High Roller events May 27 to 29 and a $5,000 World Poker Tour event starting July 2.

The Orleans

The Orleans 2021 Summer Poker Series runs from June 11 to July 22 with $2.5 million in total guarantees.

A $600 No-limit Hold’em Championship will be held starting July 16.

Everyone who makes a final table at an Orleans event qualifies for a free entry tournament at the end of the series with a $15,000 prize pool.

South Point

The South Point will host the Benny Binion Summer Shootout from June 10 to 12.

The $2,200 No-limit Hold’em event is limited to 128 players. Registration to reserve spots starts at noon June 1.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, the late chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

