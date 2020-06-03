82°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Poker

Three poker rooms set to reopen this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2020 - 6:40 am
 

Three Las Vegas poker rooms are poised to reopen this week.

The Orleans and South Point plan to host games Thursday, the first day when casinos are allowed to open, and The Venetian poker room will follow Friday.

The games will be played four-handed, per social distancing guidelines from the state Gaming Control Board. The South Point poker room said on Twitter that it has asked officials to allow five players per table but has not received an answer.

The South Point tweeted several details Tuesday about its reopening. It said the room would open at 8 a.m. Thursday and stay open 24 hours a day. Games will have a $3 maximum rake (house cut) per hand, plus $1 for promotions.

The South Point also said it would offer single-table tournaments for four players (or five, if allowed) at buy-ins of $60, $115 and $220. Tournaments will start as soon as a table is full.

The Orleans poker room will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight daily starting Thursday, a Boyd Gaming spokesman confirmed.

The Venetian previously said its poker room would be open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily starting Friday, with a reduced rake and $100 single-table tournaments available.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas police identify officer shot during protest
Las Vegas police identify officer shot during protest
2
Suspect in shooting of Las Vegas police officer is 20-year-old man
Suspect in shooting of Las Vegas police officer is 20-year-old man
3
What’s reopening in Las Vegas? Updated for outdoors, churches, museums
What’s reopening in Las Vegas? Updated for outdoors, churches, museums
4
Sisolak orders National Guard to Las Vegas
Sisolak orders National Guard to Las Vegas
5
Visitors ready for Las Vegas, regardless of pandemic, protests
Visitors ready for Las Vegas, regardless of pandemic, protests
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST