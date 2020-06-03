Three poker rooms set to reopen this week

The Orleans and South Point will open their doors Thursday, and The Venetian will follow Friday. Games will be played four-handed for now.

A South Point electronic marquee sign sends a message to stay home, at South Point in Las Vegas on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three Las Vegas poker rooms are poised to reopen this week.

The Orleans and South Point plan to host games Thursday, the first day when casinos are allowed to open, and The Venetian poker room will follow Friday.

The games will be played four-handed, per social distancing guidelines from the state Gaming Control Board. The South Point poker room said on Twitter that it has asked officials to allow five players per table but has not received an answer.

The South Point tweeted several details Tuesday about its reopening. It said the room would open at 8 a.m. Thursday and stay open 24 hours a day. Games will have a $3 maximum rake (house cut) per hand, plus $1 for promotions.

The South Point also said it would offer single-table tournaments for four players (or five, if allowed) at buy-ins of $60, $115 and $220. Tournaments will start as soon as a table is full.

Ok, the big update!!

Poker Room at South Point will be opening at 8:00 AM on Thursday, June 4th and we will be open 24 hours. We will be offering our normal cash games with a $3 max rake at $10, $30 and $50. — South Point Poker Room (@SPPokr) June 3, 2020

The Orleans poker room will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight daily starting Thursday, a Boyd Gaming spokesman confirmed.

The Venetian previously said its poker room would be open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily starting Friday, with a reduced rake and $100 single-table tournaments available.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

