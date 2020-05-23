65°F
Poker

Venetian poker room preparing to reopen June 5

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2020 - 6:39 am
 

The Venetian plans to reopen its poker room June 5 with reduced hours and with four players to a table, as required by the state Gaming Control Board.

That start date is contingent, a Venetian spokeswoman said, on the approval of Gov. Steve Sisolak, who said Thursday that casinos could reopen June 4.

The poker room will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., the spokeswoman said via email. Games will be played four-handed with a reduced rake (house cut) taken from each hand, she said.

Players will not be required to wear masks, but the poker room will have them available for patrons. Masks that obscure a person’s entire face are prohibited, she said.

Extra cleaning protocols will be used, including the sanitizing of the table rails, chairs and chips every two hours, she said. Plexiglass dividers will not be used at the tables.

The Venetian’s DeepStack tournament series will not run while these guidelines are in place, the spokeswoman said. The poker room will offer $100 buy-in, winner-take-all, single-table tournaments that start as soon as four players have registered.

