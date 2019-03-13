Antonio Brown gives first press conference as Raider — VIDEO

Antonio Brown gives his first press conference as a Raider from the team's headquarters in Alameda, California. (Courtesy: The Raiders)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) plays against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh on Dec. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)

Antonio Brown is a Raider.

The start of the 2019 NFL season is underway, and the Raiders’ trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Antonio Brown is official. The team will part with 2019 third- and fifth-round picks in the deal with the Steelers, NFL Network reported. Pro Football Talk first reported his three-year, $50.125 million contract.

Wednesday morning, the Raiders reportedly agreed to terms with Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams.

The Raiders also reportedly struck deals for New England Patriots left tackle Trent Brown and Los Angeles Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner.

