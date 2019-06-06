Oakland Raiders hold camp for Las Vegas high school players

The Oakland Raiders hosted a camp for high school offensive and defensive lineman at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday.

Blaze Homalon, Desert OasisHigh's defensive tackle, hits a bag as local Clark County area high school football players participate in fundamental drills during the three-day camp at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. The Raiders collaborated with the Southern Nevada Football Coaches Association to host an Offensive and Defensive Lineman Camp to various high school football players. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Leland Sparks, left, lead manager for Raiders football camp, watches as Clark County-area high school football players participate in fundamental drills during the three-day camp at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. The Raiders collaborated with the Southern Nevada Football Coaches Association to host an Offensive and Defensive Lineman Camp to various high school football players. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Former Faith Lutheran high school's offensive line coach De'Andre Nicholas, center, watches as Clark County-area high school football players participate in fundamental drills during the three-day camp at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. The Raiders collaborated with the Southern Nevada Football Coaches Association to host an Offensive and Defensive Lineman Camp to various high school football players. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henry Lim, right, Basic High's offensive guard, hits a bag as local Clark County area high school football players participate in fundamental drills during the three-day camp at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. The Raiders collaborated with the Southern Nevada Football Coaches Association to host an Offensive and Defensive Lineman Camp to various high school football players. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Former Faith Lutheran high school's offensive line coach De'Andre Nicholas, right, watches as Clark County-area high school football players participate in fundamental drills during the three-day camp at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. The Raiders collaborated with the Southern Nevada Football Coaches Association to host an Offensive and Defensive Lineman Camp to various high school football players. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County-area high school football players take a break as they participate in fundamental drills during the three-day camp at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. The Raiders collaborated with the Southern Nevada Football Coaches Association to host an Offensive and Defensive Lineman Camp to various high school football players. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County-area high school football players take a break as they participate in fundamental drills during the three-day camp at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. The Raiders collaborated with the Southern Nevada Football Coaches Association to host an Offensive and Defensive Lineman Camp to various high school football players. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Former Faith Lutheran high school's offensive line coach De'Andre Nicholas, center, watches as Clark County-area high school football players participate in fundamental drills during the three-day camp at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. The Raiders collaborated with the Southern Nevada Football Coaches Association to host an Offensive and Defensive Lineman Camp to various high school football players. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County-area high school football players listen to Reggie Kinlaw, second left, a former defensive tackle for the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, after participating in fundamental drills during the three-day camp at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. The Raiders collaborated with the Southern Nevada Football Coaches Association to host an Offensive and Defensive Lineman Camp to various high school football players. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Reggie Kinlaw, a former defensive tackle for the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, speaks to Clark County-area high school football players after they participated in fundamental drills during the three-day camp at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. The Raiders collaborated with the Southern Nevada Football Coaches Association to host an Offensive and Defensive Lineman Camp to various high school football players. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Dejuan Peterson of Freedom Classical Academy speaks to Clark County-area high school football players after they participated in fundamental drills during the three-day camp at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. The Raiders collaborated with the Southern Nevada Football Coaches Association to host an Offensive and Defensive Lineman Camp to various high school football players. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Athletes participated in the three-day camp that included fundamental drills, film study and individual competition designed for linemen.

Former Raider and two-time Super Bowl champ Reggie Kinlaw attended the camp to give the athletes some words of encouragement.

