Oakland Raiders hold camp for Las Vegas high school players
The Oakland Raiders hosted a camp for high school offensive and defensive lineman at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday.
Athletes participated in the three-day camp that included fundamental drills, film study and individual competition designed for linemen.
Former Raider and two-time Super Bowl champ Reggie Kinlaw attended the camp to give the athletes some words of encouragement.
