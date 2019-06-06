101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders/NFL

Oakland Raiders hold camp for Las Vegas high school players

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2019 - 1:37 pm
 

The Oakland Raiders hosted a camp for high school offensive and defensive lineman at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday.

Athletes participated in the three-day camp that included fundamental drills, film study and individual competition designed for linemen.

Former Raider and two-time Super Bowl champ Reggie Kinlaw attended the camp to give the athletes some words of encouragement.

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST