Raiders mailbag: Loyal fan puts full support behind Jon Gruden

Raiders fans get answers to their questions before their favorite team takes on the 49ers on Thursday night.

Elaine Emerson and Gilbert Manzano answer questions from Raider Nation regarding Derek Carr's performance and Jon Gruden.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, left, shakes hands with Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden after an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Want to be a part of the RJ Raiders mailbag? Send NFL writer Gilbert Manzano your Raiders questions and hot takes. Tweet him @GManzano24 or email gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Happy Halloween, Raider Nation:

I’ve always encouraged Raiders fans to send me emails instead of tweets because sometimes 280 characters isn’t enough to vent.

Dan Kinney took me up on my offer and he did not hold back. He fired off 1,649-word dissertation, I mean email, into my inbox Friday morning.

It started like this: “First of all, I have been a Raiders fan since 1963. So I know a thing or two about the Raiders.”

You know this guy means business when he’s revealing his fandom credentials from the start. Fifty-years of rooting for the silver and black is a long time. He’s seen it all.

My first thought was Dan is about to rip the Raiders organization to shreds, which is what most fans are doing nowadays after the 1-6 start with Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper now gone.

Dan has had enough. Half a century of frustration released in this email.

He was triggered all right, but it was the opposite of what I expected.

After 290 words of a history lesson on Jon Gruden’s first tenure with the Raiders and Gruden winning Super Bowl XXXVII with the Buccaneers, Dan finally got to the point.

“The Gruden bashing comments saying he had been out of coaching too long and the game had past him by, to that I say, HOG WASH. Gruden has a plan and he is executing it. Yes, he got a ton of money and a ton of power, but he has a great football mind and a great vision.”

This was a full on attack with the Raiders’ most loyal fan shutting down the Gruden haters.

Dan hog washed the doubt. He’s all in on Gruden turning the Raiders franchise around.

“In Gruden we must trust. He has a plan and plans take time to execute. Raider Nation for now and forever!!! Thanks for letting me vent.”

No problem, Dan. Anytime. Keep fighting the good fight.

“Will Carr ever make it as the Raiders’ franchise QB given his fear of hanging in there to make the play? Or is the problem Carr or the awful O-line? … I think Gruden needs a fearless mobile QB to make his offense work. ” — Kenneth Harris (email)

I received this email before Carr’s four-touchdown performance against the Indianapolis Colts last week. Carr looked like a franchise quarterback for at least one game and had plenty of protection from the offensive line.

But Kenneth brings up a good point. Lately, Carr hasn’t extended plays with his legs, opting for dump offs for short gains.

What made Carr a prized quarterback between his rookie year and 2016 was his mobility and creating on the fly. He had numerous comebacks in the playoff year of 2016 and that’s what Raiders fans have missed.

Maybe Carr found his groove against the Colts, but he’s been inconsistent in the past two seasons.

“When are you gonna complete the fire sale and trade Carr?” — Scott Harding (Facebook)

The trade deadline came and went and Carr is still on the Raiders’ roster.

It was actually a dull fire sale. Karl Joseph, Gareon Conley and Bruce Irvin are all still on the team.

But I guess trading away two former cornerstone players in Mack and Cooper was enough for Raiders brass.

“How do you plan on filling up this beautiful new stadium unless you have the desire to come out and WIN!!! The Vegas Golden Knights have spoiled this city.” — Diane M. George (Facebook)

Can we stop with the Raiders aren’t “Vegas Born” narrative? I’m sure many locals will jump on the Raiders’ bandwagon when they arrive in Las Vegas to fill up the new stadium. A lot can happen in two years.

It’s OK to root for both the Golden Knights and Raiders.

“The only thing scary this Halloween is the Raiders’ record this season.” — Brandy Galvz (Facebook)

Want to know what’s scarier? Watching the 1-7 49ers take on the 1-6 Raiders on “Thursday Night Football.” Boo!

The No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft will probably be on the line. So open up that candy bag and enjoy this Bay Area brouhaha.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.