Raiders’ practice facility, offices take shape in Henderson

The NFL’s Raiders headquarters in Henderson will house football fields, a training center and office space.

The Henderson home of the NFL’s Raiders is taking shape.

“We’re pleased with the progress that has been made and want to thank those who are working diligently on the project,” team president Marc Badain said in a statement.

At more than 320,000-square-feet, the headquarters will house one-and-a-half indoor football fields, a training center and office space. Three more fields and fan seating are planned for outside the building, which sits on a site near St. Rose Parkway and Executive Airport Drive, near the Henderson Executive Airport.

The facility is expected to open in the spring of next year. The team is slated to play in its new 65,000-seat Las Vegas Stadium starting in the 2020 season.

Officials held the ceremonial groundbreaking for the Henderson indoor practice facility and headquarters in January.

Badain has said the project will cost “well north” of $75 million.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.