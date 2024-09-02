3 players who could have breakout seasons for the Raiders

Three second-year players could be in line for breakout seasons for the Raiders, which would be huge for the team as it fights for a playoff spot.

The Raiders’ season rides on their quarterback play. It’s also incumbent they get breakout years from players currently flying under the radar.

The Raiders know what to expect from stars Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams. But they need others to take a step forward if the team wants to earn a playoff berth.

The Raiders have players with the potential to do so. Here are three to keep an eye on:

Wide receiver Tre Tucker

Tucker got more unprompted compliments from teammates and coaches than anyone else on the roster this spring and summer.

The 2023 third-round pick was singled out time and again as a young player that could take a leap this season.

“He got to the preseason, and he did exactly what we’ve been seeing in practice,” coach Antonio Pierce said. “If he can continue that, that’s going to help us big time because obviously he can run by a lot of corners and safeties in this league.”

Tucker reworked his body this offseason, leading him to become even more explosive than before. His route running also looks more polished. His ball-tracking skills appear improved as well thanks to LASIK eye surgery.

Tucker should get plenty of opportunities in single coverage thanks to the Raiders’ other dangerous pass catchers. He showed in the preseason he can exploit those matchups. He just needs to carry that over to the regular season.

Tight end Michael Mayer

The Raiders raised eyebrows when they selected Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the 13th pick in April’s draft.

It wasn’t because Bowers was considered a reach. It was because the Raiders traded up in the second round to take Mayer out of Notre Dame the year before.

Bowers’ selection wasn’t a slight on Mayer. And Mayer is still very much in the Raiders’ plans. In fact, expect him to be a featured weapon under new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

The Raiders plan to use “12” personnel more this season, which consists of two wide receivers, two tight ends and a running back. That will let Mayer and Bowers play off one another and force defenses to make difficult decisions when matching up.

“We know that. I think the team knows that. I think the offense knows that,” Mayer said. “It’s our job to really go out there and know what the heck we’re supposed to be doing. How can we help this offense. How can we put up more points on the board.”

Mayer worked to improve his speed and mobility this offseason while retaining his power. He remains a hulking physical presence and a punishing runner with the ball in his hands. He also caught almost everything thrown his way in camp.

Mayer should have room to operate with defenses focusing on Adams, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and Bowers. The Raiders are determined to take advantage of that this year.

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett

The Raiders had one starting position on their defense up for grabs entering training camp. They needed to determine who would start at outside cornerback alongside Jack Jones.

Bennett, a 2023 fourth-round pick out of Maryland, went out and grabbed it. The 24-year-old took control of the job from the first day of training camp.

Bennett began his rookie season as a starter but injuries and a few miscues sent him to the bench. He channelled that disappointment the right way. He was in control throughout this preseason.

It helped that Bennett’s main competition, veteran Brandon Facyson, went down early in camp with an undisclosed injury and was released Thursday. But Bennett appeared to be ahead in the pecking order regardless.

He’ll need to be ready when the season starts. Jones returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the Raiders’ final four games last year, so opponents may be more eager to test the youngster opposite him.

Bennett is in a good position to accept that challenge. If he does, the Raiders have the makings of a talented cornerback trio with him, Jones and slot corner Nate Hobbs.

